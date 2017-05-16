Here’s some fantastic news for all Tom Ford lovers! The brand recently launched its Private Eyewear Collection which is a special edition of sunglasses and optical frames designed for the eyewear connoisseur.

The eleven styles in the Private Collection commemorate Tom Ford’s eleven years of making exceptional eyewear and are crafted using ultrapremium materials. Real buffalo horn has been selected for its warm and luxurious finish and its natural pattern that gives each piece a unique quality. The highest-grade Japanese titanium has been chosen for its ultra-light weight and sleek, progressive look. All Tom Ford sunglasses feature photochromic lenses that darken and lighten automatically, depending on the light conditions while its optical frames are lightly tinted in green, blue, or brown.

The five Private Collection Sunglass styles include the TOM N.2, a timeless style made of shiny black or shiny striped green horn, featuring the signature metal T at the temples. The new TOM N.8 is a generously rounded aviator shape with a thick bridge, offered in shiny black horn with light brown photochromic lenses.

TOM N.6

TOM N.10 follows similar lines but with a lighter and more spacious double-bar bridge. The curving, streamlined TOM N.4 and TOM N.6 reinvent the aviator from titanium in shiny rose gold, light ruthenium, and black. Their cross-front frames—a Tom Ford signature—and light brown or smoke-with-silver-mirror photochromic lenses create a head-turning look.

TOM N.1 is an aviator shape made of black horn with light smoke optical lenses while the TOM N.3 is a double-bar wayfarer, offered in striped dark brown horn with blue lenses, or light brown horn with light brown lenses. For all those who didn’t know, the TOM N.5 is a classic style that was made iconic by Colin Firth in “A Single Man.” For the Private Collection, it is available in black horn with green lenses or striped brown horn with light brown lenses. And a more rounded version of this silhouette, TOM N.7, is made of strikingly pale, light brown horn while the minimalist TOM N.11 is a horn version of the sleek and slightly geometric frame pictured in the previous Tom Ford Autumn/Winter 2015 Eyewear campaign. The metal detailing accents the bridge and temples while the blue lenses enhance its striking look. From the collection, the new TOM N.9 is a more subtle and ultra-wearable iteration of this style, made of striped dark brown horn with light green lenses.

TOM N.11

In the press event, Tom Ford stated how, “These are the frames that I personally wear and in some instances originally designed only for myself. This is truly my own private collection. In most cases these editions of my favorite frames have been produced in new elevated materials that are uncommon in most commercially produced frames.”

You can check out The Private Collection in Tom Ford stores and select retailers worldwide.