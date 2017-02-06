A number of cricketers have tried their luck in films after retirement and while some have struck gold, others have failed miserably. Recently, Pakistan’s former cricket captain Ramiz Raja also joined the bandwagon and revealed how he’s zeroed in on Sanjay Dutt as the male lead for the film he’s set to produce. The cricketer-turned-commentator mentioned how the film centers around eradicating issues related to terrorism through cricket. And while Sanjay Dutt is confirmed as the lead star of the film, the female leads are yet to be finalized but according to the grapevine, Rameez wishes to cast either Katrina Kaif or Mahira Khan for the lead role.

Besides Ramiz Raja (who’s producing the film), we’ve also seen a number of illustrious Indian cricketers such as Sreesanth, Ajay Jadeja, Salil Ankola and the like, turn to acting. It’s pretty common for sportspersons to explore other avenues because unlike usual jobs, sporting careers have a shorter span which solely depend on factors such as the player’s age, fitness levels and skills. Also, with a growing number of Bollywood stars owning IPL teams and Pro-wrestling leagues, we think the lines are slowly blurring between sports and Bollywood.

So time for some wishful thinking, everyone. Some of our favourite cricketing superstars have not yet ventured into the world of films, but who do possess that charisma and screen presence as that of a Bollywood superstar. Here’s taking a look at some cricketers who could have pulled off these film roles perfectly, had they been a part of showbiz.

Virat Kohli

Our cricket captain is renowned for his aggression and powerhouse performance on the field. And the fact that the Delhi boy is dating Anushka Sharma, we think this flamboyant cricketing superstar would have been best suited for Dil Dhadakne Do opposite his ladylove. Don’t you think so too?

MS Dhoni

The whole world knows former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s penchant for bikes and his deep friendship with Bollywood star John Abraham. So there’s no doubt MS Dhoni would have been perfectly suited for the Dhoom series.

Yuvraj Singh

We’re absolutely thrilled Yuvi is back in the team and is at the top of his form. Of course, if this suave former ladies man was to be cast in a film, it would have been none other than Ladies vs Ricky Bahl.

Zaheer Khan

Zaheer Khan has had a long association with tinsel town due to his rumoured relationships with Isha Sharvani and Sagarika Ghatge. And he also once disclosed how he’s a big fan of director Raju Hirani. So we definitely think Zaheer Khan could have pulled off the Munnabhai MBBS character with panache.

Rahul Dravid

Who can play a better coach other than Mr. Dependable, Rahul Dravid? If this successful cricketing superstar (also the coach of India A Team) is best suited for a role, then it’s definitely SRK’s role in Chak De! India.