If you’ve run out of gifting ideas this Valentine’s Day, don’t fret. From cuff links to personalized trinkets, here’s a list of some unique gifting ideas for your beloved. Take your pick.

Bespoke cuff-links from The Bro Code

The Bro Code has come up with a unique collection of ties, bow-ties and fashion accessories for men for Valentine’s Day. So what are you waiting for? Gift him some special bespoke cufflinks by The Bro Code and show him how truly unique your love is. All you need to do is share an image of the design you would like and wait patiently as their cupid craftsmen work tirelessly for 12 days (estimated delivery time) to create the most exquisite pieces of shirt jewellery.

Price: Rs.4500 (may vary as per design)

Leather Travel Rolls by Truefitt & Hill

Love is in the air and these classic Leather Rolls by Truefitt & Hill are the quintessential gift this Valentine’s Day. Also known as the ‘Military’ Wet Pack, this compact leather case is an ideal travel container for grooming supplies and accessories. Embossed with the Truefitt and Hill stamp on the flap, these exquisite rolls, specially crafted in England, are available in black & tan colour.

Say ‘I Love You’ Disney style

It’s that time of the month, when love engulfs the air and everyone wants to make an extra effort to express their feelings. To add magic to the season of mush and romance, Disney India has come up with a wide range of exciting and unique gifting options for your beloved. From chic Mickey Mouse tees and tops for a casual day out to exquisite scarves by Shingora for a fancy dinner date, there’s a lot to spruce up your lady love’s wardrobe. This adorable collection of Disney apparel is available at Myntra, Jabong & Amazon.

You can also choose from a wide range of tees for him, featuring Captain America, Iron Man, Ant-Man and other Marvel Super Heroes. This exciting collection is available on voxpop.com, Jabong.com, Jack & Jones, Amazon.in and Myntra’s Kook N Keech.

Celebrate #EveryDayLove with CaratLane

This Valentine’s Day, CaratLane, India’s leading omni-channel jeweller has launched a range of jewellery collection that includes motifs such as lovebirds, bows, hearts, initials and personalized trinkets for your loved ones. Take a look.