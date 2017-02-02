Glenmorangie recently unveiled the Bacalta, a single-malt whisky, extra-matured in Madeira casks, and is the eighth expression in its Private Edition range.

The Glemorangie Bacalta is inspired by the Madeira Wood Finish and spent at least two years in Madeira wine casks after 10 years of maturation in ex-Bourbon barrels. And these casks were prepared and seasoned with Malmsey Madeira wine for about two years in a warehouse (canteiro) heated by the sun.

Dr Bill Lumsden, who is Glenmorangie’s Director of Distilling stated, “For years I had longed to create the best Madeira-finished whisky possible. Realising that ambition took time and dedication, as every step of extra-maturation was tailored exactly to our specifications-rather like haute couture. Connoisseurs will recognise the radiating warmth of our bespoke sun-baked casks in Glenmorangie Bacalta’s aromas of ripe apricots, white chocolate and mineral notes. There are complex tastes of mint toffee, baked fruits, honeycomb, almonds and dates, mingling with marzipan, white pepper and melon – and a rich, syrupy finish. Glenmorangie Bacalta is a burst of sunshine in a glass.”

The launch event was held at Four Seasons yesterday. Take a look.