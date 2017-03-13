Holi colours are full of chemicals that can be really harsh to your skin and hair. Just a little bit of an effort from your end will help you keep skin allergies and hair issues at bay
Before playing Holi
- Apply either coconut oil or olive oil to your skin an hour before you start playing.
- A sunscreen will not only protect you from tanning, but will also help you against the harsh colours.
- Avoid shaving or waxing before and after you play Holi because your skin will be extra sensitive around that time.
- Wear sunglasses (avoid wearing contact lenses).
- Massage your hair with mustard oil just before you play Holi.
After playing Holi
- Make use of mild soap to wash off all the colours.
- Since your skin is bound to be sensitive for a few days, do not use exfoliating agents for some time.
- You should definitely avoid a steam or sauna session for a couple of days since it opens your pores and the colour on your skin can get absorbed.
- Keep your body hydrated and skin moisturized.
- Combine besan and milk and apply on the skin. Gently scrub it off once dry. This will help remove the colour gently.
- For hair, the first step is to wash off all the colour with water before shampooing.
- You can use a hair mask created out of coconut oil and egg whites and leave it for half an hour before washing.