Holi colours are full of chemicals that can be really harsh to your skin and hair. Just a little bit of an effort from your end will help you keep skin allergies and hair issues at bay

Before playing Holi

Apply either coconut oil or olive oil to your skin an hour before you start playing.

A sunscreen will not only protect you from tanning, but will also help you against the harsh colours.

Avoid shaving or waxing before and after you play Holi because your skin will be extra sensitive around that time.

Wear sunglasses (avoid wearing contact lenses).

Massage your hair with mustard oil just before you play Holi.

After playing Holi

Make use of mild soap to wash off all the colours.

Since your skin is bound to be sensitive for a few days, do not use exfoliating agents for some time.

You should definitely avoid a steam or sauna session for a couple of days since it opens your pores and the colour on your skin can get absorbed.

Keep your body hydrated and skin moisturized.

Combine besan and milk and apply on the skin. Gently scrub it off once dry. This will help remove the colour gently.

For hair, the first step is to wash off all the colour with water before shampooing.

You can use a hair mask created out of coconut oil and egg whites and leave it for half an hour before washing.