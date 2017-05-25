Celebrity-hood is not only about being rich, famous and dodging the paparazzi; it’s also about ensuring that your dirty-laundry isn’t the talk of the town because well, the constant scrutiny by the media is something you can’t run or hide from.

And sometimes, the entire world is privy to some of the biggest stars’ secrets and sexcapades. Recently, Orlando Bloom was in a fix after his one-night-stand cost a waitress her job. Well, if you didn’t know about it, then here’s the gist.

Bloom stayed at the Chiltern Firehouse hotel for a couple of days when he took notice of waitress and aspiring actress, Viviana Ross. Sparks flew instantly between them after which he invited her to the suite he was staying at (after her shift got over). Bloom later checked out of the hotel room while the hotel manager found Viviana in the room after which her contract was reportedly terminated.

According to a few reports, Orlando called her up to apologize for the mess after their one night of wild passion. Also, Viviana has been recently spotted visiting the gym and has also been quoted saying how she doesn’t mind being ousted from the job because she really enjoyed the steamy session with Orlando. But this isn’t the only time stars have been under heavy scrutiny by the paparazzi. There have been many more instances when sex scandals rocked the entertainment industry. Here’s taking a look at a few.

Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s marriage was strained due to the infamous nanny-gate incident that shocked the celebrity world as much as their devoted fans. There were strong rumours that Ben Affleck was having an extra-marital affair with his kids’ nanny behind Jennifer’s back after which Jennifer eventually filed for a divorce.

Hugh Grant

Hugh Grant and Elizabeth Hurley were inseparable for 13 years until it was revealed that Hugh was arrested for soliciting prostitutes. Elizabeth Hurley stood by his side during the entire controversy but their relationship suffered and they eventually parted ways.

Jude Law

Another nanny-gate that shook Hollywood was when Jude Law and Sienna Miller were an item. Seven months after Jude popped the question, Law had to issue a public apology to Miller after he was caught cheating with his children’s nanny.

Gavin Rossdale

Gwen Stefani filed for divorce from rocker Gavin Rossdale after 13 years together when a string of cheating rumours with the couple’s nanny shook their relationship. Later on, Gwen Stefani found happiness with Blake Shelton and the couple are going stronger than ever.