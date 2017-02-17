These men are on the television screens every morning, afternoon and evening and give viewers a taste of the latest happenings in the field of business, politics and entertainment. And they’re an integral part of our lives because not only do they report current events (at lightening speed), but they also play a great role in influencing and shaping public opinion with their fresh perspectives and insights.

So here’s listing some of the most engaging TV anchors and groundbreaking journalists, who’re unafraid to speak their minds and who have also become the thinking woman’s sex symbol (over the years). And trust us, you wouldn’t want to change the news channel when these men speak.

Anand Narasimhan

He started out as a sports anchor with ESPN and then took on a very important role as a senior anchor at Times Now. And with his journey from sales to advertising to broadcast, Anand Narasimhan is one of the few in the industry to have a 360 degree understanding of the communication business.

Sreenivasan Jain

A journalist par excellence, Sreenivasan Jain has been working with NDTV since 1995. Currently the channel’s Managing Editor, he also anchors the weekly ground reportage show Truth vs Hype.

Prannoy Roy

A veteran in the field, Prannoy Roy is the co-founder and executive co-chairperson of NDTV who was once the lead anchor for election analysis and budget specials on Doordarshan. He is also an author, a professional British Chartered Accountant and an Economist who started his journalism career with the televised coverage of India’s general elections and who has now become a force to reckon with in the field.

Rajdeep Sardesai

The man who shot to fame with NDTV, Rajdeep Sardesai is an Indian news anchor and an author who is currently the consulting editor at the India Today group and who also hosts Headlines Today.

Vishnu Som

The Defence Editor and anchor of NDTV, Vishnu Som is renowned for some groundbreaking journalism throughout his career. He has reported extensively on war, conflict, aviation and natural disasters and is one of the best known faces on Indian television.