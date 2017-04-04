Regal, the 84 year old movie-hall in Delhi finally shut shop last week and will now undergo renovations to return as a multiplex. All those who didn’t know, Regal was an iconic theatre (with a rich cinematic history) and was also Raj Kapoor’s favourite cinema hall which has hosted a number of films released under the RK Films banner.

According to sources, the decision to shut the cinema hall was prompted due to the public’s craze for multi-screen cinemas in India. Regal has, in the past, hosted Bollywood celebrities and the country’s biggest names for over eight decades. And a number of Bollywood biggies, including Rishi Kapoor, took to Twitter to bid an emotional goodbye to Regal, the owners of which screened Raj Kapoor’s classics Mera Naam Joker and Sangam on its last day.

Besides Regal, there have been a number of iconic places that have pulled down their shutters in the past. Here’s taking a look at a few.

Café Samovar, Fort

Tucked inside the famous Jehangir Art Gallery, Café Samovar was a haven for Mumbai’s creative minds across all art forms and was visited by a number of famous personalities such as MF Hussain, Amol Palekar, Shyam Benegal and the like. Started by Usha Khanna in the year 1964, the place held sentimental value for a lot of veteran Mumbaikars.

Cafe Samovar, inside the renowned art gallery

Tea Centre, Churchgate

Churchgate’s favourite tea house, which was also a refuge for some intellectual conversations over numerous cups of tea and scones, continues to remain shut amid claims that it is undergoing renovations. Tea Centre was renowned for its old-school vibe with round tables and bells on each table so that one could place an order.

Rhythm House, Fort

Rhythm House bid goodbye to all its loyal customers after the digital revolution set in. The store, which was started in the year 1948, could not keep pace with the advent of modern technology, especially when most people have the convenience of enjoying music on mobile phones.

Gaylord, Churchgate

According to recent reports, Gaylord’s iconic bakery is set to shut in two weeks because of Bombay High Court’s orders. The reports suggest that the cake shop housed right outside the restaurant and the open seating area along the shop will be affected by this decision. The bakery structure has existed since 1956 and has been a popular spot among Mumbai veterans for freshly baked goods.

Bastani and Co, Dhobi Talao

These days, a number of Irani Cafes having been shutting shop and one of the most iconic among them was Bastani and Co, near the Parsi Dairy Farm. Also, this was a favourite spot of poet Nissim Ezekiel who expressed his love for the café by writing a poem on it.

The iconic Rhythm House, Mumbai