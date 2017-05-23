Here’s some great news for all Paolo Sorrentino fans. Recently, Finch & Partners in partnership with Jaeger-LeCoultre, awarded the acclaimed Italian director the Annual Filmmakers Award at the Hotel du Cap, Antibes.

The grand event, hosted by Charles Finch, was attended by models Coco Rocha (who wore the Rendez-Vous Moon for the occasion), Naomi Campbell, Eva Herzigova, Adrien Brody, Olga Kurylenko, Gemma Arterton, Elizabeth Olsen, screenwriter and director Abel Ferrara, director Takashi Miike, Katya Mtsitouridze among other celebrated faces. Take a look.

Coco Rocha attends the event wearing the Rendez-Vous Moon; Image credit: Getty Images

Adrien Brody: Image courtesy: Getty Images

”It really is great to honour Paolo whose spirit, both as an artist and as a man, is greatly inspiring to me personally. His work encompasses the most important elements of life to me. Love, humour, passion and the unexpected of the spirit and fantasy,” host Charles Finch stated.

Italian director Paolo Sorrentino, Charles Finch and Jaeger-LeCoultre Global PR & Strategic Partnerships Director Isabelle Gervais at the Filmmakers dinner hosted Jaeger-LeCoultre and Finch & Partners, Antibes; Image courtesy: Getty images

Now in its 9th year, the Annual Filmmakers Dinner is one of the most important events during the Cannes Film Festival and brings together some of the industry’s most talented and celebrated individuals. Previous recipients of the award include Nick Broomfield, Gus Van Sant, Alfonso Cuaron, Christopher Hampton, Bernardo Bertolucci and Bertrand Tavernier.