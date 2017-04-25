Narendra Modi recently took to Twitter to wish Jonty Rhodes’ two-year old daughter India on her birthday. Yes, you read that right. Jonty Rhodes has named his daughter India after she was born in the country at a Santa Cruz hospital in Mumbai and the fact that the ace cricketer is quite fond of the Indian heritage and culture.

Happy birthday to India, from India. 🙂 https://t.co/DbOZFEKLe9 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 23, 2017

When his daughter was born, several media outlets quoted him saying, “It is a very spiritual country, very forward-thinking nation. I really like that combination. You have to have a good balance of life. With the name like India, she will have the best of both worlds and that sort of balance”.

Take a look at Rhodes’ reply to the PM’s greetings for his daughter:

But then, Jonty Rhodes’ daughter isn’t the only one named after the country. There are several others and here’s taking a look at a few:

Chris Hemsworth’s daughter

Hollywood heartthrob Chris Hemsworth once mentioned why they chose to name their daughter India. He stated how, “It was just a name we liked, I always kind of liked Indie or Indiana for a boy and she liked India. We sorta went, ‘Oh well, whether it’s a boy or girl that will decide.’ It just seemed to fit’”.

India Summer

For all those who don’t know, India Summer is the stage name of an American pornographic actress and model. Her stage name is based on the song Indian Summer by The Doors.

Kerala

Recently news surfaced how a US couple Charles and wife Brenna chose the name Kerala for their daughter because they were enamoured by God’s Own Country. According to the report, the couple fell in love with the people of and the culture of Kerala while on a visit and hence decided to name their daughter Kerala.