Time and again, Donald Trump has managed to spark a series of protests after he was sworn in as the President of the United States. With the recent success of the Women’s March on Washington and the nationwide protests against Donald Trump’s executive order which stopped refuges from entering the US, America is definitely letting the world know they condemn any form of discrimination or misogyny.

Also recently, Trump took his fixation for looks and appearance to another level by declaring that his women staffers need to “dress like women”, which caused a social media backlash and angered men and women across the spectrum.

But if you think America alone is suffering, you’re wrong. Like Trump, there are a number of Indian politicians who seem to have a penchant for passing incredibly derogatory and sexist comments against women but who’ve, sadly, managed to get away with them. So, here’s taking a look at some outrageous statements made by Indian politicians from the recent past.

Mulayam Singh Yadav

At an election rally, Mulayam Singh Yadav once dismissed the Mumbai gang-rape with this misogynistic declaration, “Boys are boys, they make mistakes. Two or three have been given the death sentence in Mumbai. We will try and change such laws…we will also ensure punishment of those who report false cases.” This wasn’t the only time Mulayam Singh Yadav brought out his sexist side. Once he called Mayawati a “parkati aurat” after she got a bob-cut.

Ghulam Nabi Azad

Suffering from a foot-in-mouth moment, Ghulam Nabi Azad once stated how, “In olden days people had no other entertainment but sex, which is why they produced so many children. Today, TV is the biggest source of entertainment. Hence, it is important that there is electricity in every village so that people watch TV till late in the night. By the time the serials are over, they’ll be too tired to have sex and will fall asleep. Then they won’t get a chance to reproduce. When there is no electricity, there is nothing else to do but produce babies.”

Dharamvir Goyat

This man once spoke about how, “90 percent rape cases are consensual”, sparking a lot of outrage.

Abhijit Mukherjee

President Pranab Mukherjee’s son once displayed some crass sexism when he did not approve of the nationwide protest against the December 16 gang-rape that occurred in Delhi, calling the protesters “dented and painted women”.

G Parameshwara

After the mass molestation on New Year’s Eve, G Parameshwara responded with this controversial “these things do happen” statement and who also blamed people for “copying the West”, which caused massive social media uproar with some demanding an apology and subsequent sacking.