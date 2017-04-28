Pep Asia 2017 gave the photography community a platform worth a lifetime with its first ever prestigious photography conference that took place from 21st to the 24th of April in Mumbai. The conference welcomed more than 300 aspirants from across the world to learn the art of photography from more than 30 international award winning photography masters of the world.

The conference was a way to develop a stronger community of photographers committed to the cause of storytelling through photography. It brought global masters such as Pulitzer winner and veteran photographer Brian Smith, WPPI Grandmaster Jerry Ghionis, Siva Haran, Joseph Radhik, Auditya Venkatesh, Anup J Kat, Vishal Punjabi, among others on a single stage who introduced the aspirants to the art, business and craft of photography.

The event was lined up with an array of interesting activities, leaving the newbies in awe and established photographers with a chance to enhance their skill set. The journey began with a moving session by Jesh De Rox who taught the power of true emotion in creating portraits, followed by a session with Pulitzer Prize winner Brian Smith and top wedding photographer Jerry Ghionis.

While Brian recreated his photographic moments, Jerry discussed the style of capturing the perfect emotion in a picture. The first day also witnessed a special rapid Peecha Kuccha session by Joseph, Melissa (Jerry’s wife) and Auditya Venkatesh who enlightened the audience with the intricacies of photography.

Jerry Ghionis And Brian Smith Pep Asia

The second day had speakers such as entrepreneur Joshua Karthik (Founder of Stories by Joseph Radhik), media specialist Patrick Colpron, wedding photographer Siva Haran, among other who discussed the business aspect of photography. The third day brought together photographers from different walks of life such as Vishal Punjabi from The Wedding Filmer, Anup J Kat from Sharks & Brides, adobe master Abhishek Mukherjee, Stay Hungry Stay Foolish author Rashmi Bansal, MyWed.com’s international photographer of the year Mauricio Arias, among others who discussed the significance of human emotions in a photographs and shared their style and craft with the aspirants.

Joseph and Joshua

The last day summed up the entire experience at PEP ASIA with intensive workshops from the masters to help the aspirants hone their art.

The conference ended on an exciting note for the aspirants when the PEP ASIA 2018 Calendar was unveiled alongside the announcement of an association with Rang De (an NGO) with the PEP Community, pledging to spread stories in the world of the under privileged through photographs.

Sharing their thoughts on the success of the mega event, IPA 2015 First Place Awardee & Co-Founder, Joseph Radhik stated how,“These 4 days of learning and bonding have brought together the very best of creative across this genre, who are now committed to the cause of great photography and storytelling. We have a lot planned for PEP Asia in the future. And we are more than happy for the response that we have received”.

Co-Founder at Stories by Joseph Radhik, Joshua Karthik also exclaimed how, “From the participation point of view it was a humbling experience and in terms of the responses, the audience response, and reaction to the content and the emotive power of what the speakers have delivered. According to me, this is a new start for the Indian wedding photography community and it’s not just going to pull us closer together but also propel us forward”.

The three day conference, PEP ASIA 2017, indeed brought the best in the business to create another generation of the best, for the fraternity.