There’s some real good news for all PUMA lovers out there. The brand is elevating its sports-inspired streetwear game to the next level with their latest innovative footwear silhouettes. And guess what? For this, PUMA has taken design cues from their performance heritage, refreshed them with contemporary styles and amped them up with newer technologies.

Driven by design and functionality, the new Sportstyle platform features a number of running-inspired products with a street-ready look. Its all-new Tsugi silhouette (‘Tsugi’ that translates to ‘Next’ in Japanese) is the fusion of technology and traditions, bringing a new wave of aesthetic and progressive streetwear.

Also, PUMA has added their most innovative running cushioning technology, the IGNITE FOAM, into the new Tsugi range. Strategically placed under the foot-bed, IGNITE offers ideal flexibility in the forefoot and cushioning in the heel for that much-needed comfort.

And the first in-line from the PUMA range is the Tsugi Shinsei which features a unique lacing concept for a modern look and extra comfort. You can get the fit right by pulling the lacing along the lateral and medial side of the foot, which is an amazing feature. The Tsugi Shinsei also features a sock construction, nylon padded tongue and a textile vamp for an ultra-snug fit.

The Tsugi Shinsei Black and White will be available in stores this month and you can also find them here. For more information, follow @PUMASportstyle.