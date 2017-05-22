Ranveer Singh fans, rejoice! Jack & Jones just launched the second edition of their DontHoldBack campaign and guess what? This time, four new rappers got a chance to showcase their talent alongside the Bollywood superstar.

At the launch of their newest campaign, Ranveer Singh stated how, “#DontHoldBack started off as a very small idea, and eventually evolved to a campaign that is now larger than life. The kind of responses that we received for the digital contest was truly exhilarating. The final track that the 4 rapper boys (winners of the contest) and I worked on has undoubtedly the most unabashed, unapologetic vibe to it which truly embodies the spirit of #DontHoldBack I am proud to be the ambassador of Jack & Jones, a brand that I love and identify with, and I am truly grateful for having been given the chance to encourage the talent that the youth of our country possesses”.

Last year’s campaign was a massive success and this time around, the digital campaign resulted in a number of entries from across the globe, which ended with the announcement of four winners who received a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to rap with the energetic Ranveer Singh.

Vineet Gautam, Country Head, Bestseller India spoke about how, “We kicked off the #DontHoldBack campaign last year with Bollywood’s fashion favourite, Ranveer Singh. It was instantly the most talked about campaign in the country and had successfully resonated with the brand’s target audience. The responses received through the digital contest initiated by Jack & Jones, were truly overwhelming. As a result of which, we are proud to introduce the second music video of #DontHoldBack where Ranveer raps with the four talented contest winners who share the same values as Jack & Jones. We are extremely excited with the outcome and can’t wait to share the DontHoldBack version 2.0 with our audience”.

Check out the music video here: