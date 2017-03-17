Reebok just launched the Reebok CrossFit Nano 7, the ultimate training shoes that recently broke 44 Guinness World Record titles in 24 hours.

These versatile training shoes allow anyone pushing their body through a work out to be light on their feet. And the inclusion of NANOWEAVE technology makes it the most comfortable, durable, and the most breathable Nano ever.

Its additional features include Powerlaunch toebox, which adds a strong foundation for improved power and stability and its reinforced heel clips offer stability and locked-in feel for any movement while you are in the middle of a workout. Its refined structural fit helps strengthen the foundation in the foot for improved power while the Expanded RopePro ensures durability and protection. Its cushion and shock absorption provides a smoother ride during workouts that include running and box jumps.

Reebok also recently gathered special guests and athletes around the world who attempted to break an unprecedented amount of fitness-based records. The participants included Max Greenfield (actor), Annie Thorisdottir (CrossFit Athlete & 2x CrossFit Games Champion), Milla Star (10-year-old fitness phenomenon), Logan Aldridge (Adaptive athlete and CrossFit Coach), Dan Bailey (CrossFit Athlete & 5x CF Games Competitor), Scott Panchik (CrossFit Athlete and 5x CF Games Competitor), among others. Of the dozens of attempts, 44 official records were shattered, which is a record-breaking accomplishment in itself.

Watch video

The Reebok CrossFit Nano 7 shoes will be available at Reebok Fit Hub stores in the country starting March. You can also check them out here.