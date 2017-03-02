Running enthusiasts, rejoice! Puma has come out with their new ‘Run The Streets’ campaign that inspires you to rule the streets with speed, style and comfort. This campaign is a call to action for all those who like to live life at full speed and are go-getters by nature.

And guess who the face of their new campaign is? It is none other than Abel Tesfaye a.k.a ‘The Weeknd’ who is also PUMA’s new creative collaborator.

And you also need to check out the IGNITE Limitless, their new sneakers that they’ve introduced this season. Inspired by the idea of ‘tailored performance,’ the IGNITE Limitless is stylish, comfortable, and has some really great features. The overall design of the shoe began with streetwear influences then added performance features and technologies. Exaggerated proportions are bold, yet sleek with special attention to clean use of textures and details such as bonded edges, matte and shine play, collar height, and large, bold branding.

Comfort comes from the IGNITE FOAM midsole, PUMA’s proprietary superior cushioning that disperses impact while providing optimal responsiveness and energy return. The protective stability cage plus forefoot strap offers support while the 4-way stretch neoprene clamshell construction provides a dynamic fit with breathable upper materials.

We tried the new PUMA IGNITE Limitless and without doubt, it was one of the finest ever to grace our feets. In a city like Mumbai, where you have to constantly hustle your way through crowds, in trains and on the streets, this shoe is perfect in terms of durability and comfort.

So what are you waiting for? Go grab the new PUMA IGNITE Limitless which is now available at your nearest PUMA stores.

In the meanwhile, watch this video: