Premium menswear brand Selected Homme recently launched its standalone store at Palladium. And guess who inaugurated the brand amid a power packed audience filled with eager consumers and the media? It was none other than Bollywood’s stylish father-son duo, Anil Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor.

The veteran actor, synonymous for his unparalleled style game, found the perfect companion in his young son as they inaugurated the newest edition of the premium fashion brand.

Located on the second floor of the city’s most opulent and luxurious fashion destination, Palladium, this exclusive brand outlet is spread over 1200 sq. ft. Being true to its brand philosophy, the store with its crisp interiors, distinguishing décor, and immaculate display of the season’s most elegant and timeless pieces, makes it the ideal gentlemen’s club for the city’s most fashionable men with sartorial tastes.

Comprising three distinctive lines, Indigo, Heritage and Identity, the collection at Selected Homme ranges from ageless classics to contemporary essentials which makes it the perfect fashion destination for every man. The collection is dominated by pastel hues and organic fabrics such as rich cotton and pure linen with silhouettes, layers and textures, giving the line a refreshing look for the summer. The collection also comprises full-crushed leather jackets, pinstripe suits and signature footwear that are a class apart.

At the inauguration, Anil Kapoor stated, “It feels great to be associated with Selected Homme, the brand is a unique interpretation of the contemporary man. The fabrics used reflect rich taste and the attention to detail speaks volume about craftsmanship”. Harshvardhan Kapoor added how, “Selected Homme is a brand for every man that desires a suave wardrobe. The collection complements every occasion – be it a dapper work-wear look or a laid-back ensemble to ease into summer evenings, the brand has got it all”.

Vineet Gautam, Country Head, Bestseller India, also exclaimed how, “The collection complements the modern lifestyle and seamlessly adapts to the fashion preferences of young as well as mature men. We are extremely proud to launch the exclusive Selected Homme store in Mumbai a look forward to address more markets”.