If you’re in Delhi, and love shopping, you have to check out Fabindia’s first experience center. It is an experiential center spread over 10,000 sq. ft at 10, Local Shopping Centre, Nelson Mandela Marg, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi.

You will find something for everyone at this store, and there’s much more than just Fabindia clothes. So let’s take a closer look.

FabCafe

The FabCafe primarily focuses on bringing a nutritious menu highlighting India’s diverse cuisine with a wide array of dishes representing various parts of the country.

Organic Wellness Center

Extending the focus on health and well-being, Fabindia Experience Center has a designated space for Organic India’s first Wellness store in Delhi that promotes healthy conscious living. It encourages customers to interact with trained consultants on various aspects of health, lifestyle and well-being.

Interior Design Studio

The Fabindia Experience Center also offers an Interior Design Studio (IDS), a one- stop design solution to help create memorable spaces which provides a range of services such as consultancy on layouts, mapping spaces, product customization and colour scheme coordination, etc.

Kids Zone

Fabindia is the first retail brand to introduce a Kids Zone, an exclusive entertainment area for kids that offers a wide variety of games to encourage them to explore and interact with their environment.