Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and for all those couples who wish to make their significant others feel special this year, here’s the perfect plan. Head to Switzerland, the mecca for lovers and honeymooners, this Valentine’s Day and experience the spectacular view and some delectable delights in the frosty mountains.

From classic eateries to romantic cruises, Switzerland has some really interesting activities for everyone out there who wish to spend some quality time with their beloved this month. You can spend the day by taking a cruise down Lake Geneva while sipping on some delicious cocktails and also indulge in aromatherapies, massages, facials, wraps and saunas at the famous Abbey Resort. You can dine by the waterfront while listening to live Orchestra or take the Swiss Wine Route through the vineyard in Lavaux to taste their local wines. They also give you the opportunity to learn about their wine growing culture and their grape varieties.

And all those adventure lovers who wish to escape the monotony of their lives this Valentine’s Day can head to the Interlaken, which is the hub of all activities and sports. You can try Hang Gliding, Zorbing, Bungee Jumping, Skydiving, Canyon Swing, River Rafting, and more, amid the beautiful surroundings of the Interlaken.

So what are you waiting for? Sneak away from the hustle and bustle of daily life and plan your getaway to Switzerland this Valentine’s Day.