SRK recently spoke at the 2017 TED conference and impressed everyone with his wit and charm. He spoke about a number of topics which ranged from his status as the King of Romance to how the world has gradually changed around him.

And this was just a reminder of how SRK is not just a great actor, but also an amazing orator. Besides the TED conference, Shah Rukh Khan has given inspirational speeches on a number of occasions and so here’s taking a look at some of them.

At Dhirubhai Ambani School

SRK is one of the coolest motivational speakers we have in the country. He was once invited as the Chief Guest at a graduation ceremony at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School where he shared some beautiful childhood memories with the students. He also gave the students some sane advice.

He stated how, “Whatever you’re doing, do it once; then do it one more time even more carefully. Practice will make everything easier”.

At the University of Edinburgh

In 2015, the Badshah of Bollywood received an honorary degree from the University of Edinburg in the UK and in his acceptance speech, he spoke about battling fear, the importance of being kind, and how to tackle obstacles in life.

He stated, “If you aren’t charged up about doing something, if you don’t have, what in Hindi we call the ‘Josh’, the fire in your belly for it, then don’t do it”.

At IIM-B

He proved his oratory ability with yet another speech that he delivered to the students of IIM-B where he gave a number of tips to the students including, “No matter how hard we work, leadership implies being prepared for disaster”.

At Yale University

In 2012, SRK enthralled the Yale audience with his speech on success, failure and living life to the fullest.

He stated how, “Failure is a fiendish friend that can lead to success by teaching one to be pragmatic, to work harder, and to be true to oneself”.