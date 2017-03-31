It was a great setback for academics, professors, researchers, feminists and the like, when news surfaced this week regarding the closure of the Advance Centre for Women’s Studies, which is a prominent centre at TISS.

But according to the latest development, the four centres at TISS which were at the risk of being discontinued post March 31st may now be safe for another year. The UGC recently issued a notice making an announcement that all the existing schemes whose funding ends by March would continue for the fiscal year 2017-18. But according to TISS officials, they are yet to receive an official letter from the UGC which will provide them with some much needed clarity on the issue.

And while there’s still some uncertainty regarding the future of the scheme, here’s taking a look at five other universities which offer Women’s Studies degrees and programmes. Take a look.

Aligarh Muslim University

Jawaharlal Nehru University

Bangalore University

Panjab University

University of Calicut

