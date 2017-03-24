Here’s a round-up of some of the top stories of the week, in case you missed them

The iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus will be getting an all-new styling in the form of a vibrant Red coloured special edition with aluminium finish. And as always, we’ve got you covered with all the trivia this time as well. Read here.

Airbnb Launches Trips In New Delhi

When it comes to making your travel experiences unique and memorable, few companies do a better job than Airbnb. Recently, they launched their Trips platform in New Delhi where designer duo Shantanu & Nikhil also made an appearance. Read all about it here.

Are We Seeing The Death Of Sri Lankan Cricket?

As a reaction to the defeat, Sri Lankan newspaper The Island carried an obituary (a rehash of the infamous clipping that started The Ashes rivalry) lamenting the death of Sri Lankan cricket. Indeed, the obituary couldn’t have come at a better time. Sri Lanka used to be a dominant force in world cricket with players like Mahela Jayawardene, Kumar Sangakkara, Muttiah Muralitharan and Sanath Jayasuriya capable of dismantling any opposition. Read more.

5 Outrageous Comments By The New UP CM

The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) might have grabbed 325 out of the 403 seats that were contested in Uttar Pradesh’s assembly earlier this month, but their decision to appoint the highly communal Yogi Adityanath as the state’s chief minister isn’t going down too well even with some of the party’s staunchest supporters. Read all about it here.

Watch: Nawazuddin Siddiqui As Manto In Nandita Das’ Short Film

Here’s some exciting development for all those who are eager to watch Nawazuddin Siddiqui play the eminent Indo-Pak writer Saadat Hasan Manto on-screen. After the first look of the film that left us awe-struck with the uncanny resemblance between Manto and Nawaz, Nandita Das is back with a short film called In Defence of Freedom where you will be enthralled by Nawazuddin’s stellar performance. Watch the short film here.

Do You Sleep In Your Jeans Too? Study Shows 46 Percent Of India Does

As a part of this ‘Denim Survey’ carried out by Westside, the maximum number of respondents (52.5 percent) from Kolkata confessed to this offense. They were followed closely by Delhiites at 51.66 percent and 48.7 percent of Mumbaikars. Check it out here.

Move Over Gym Rats. This Is The Male Body Type Women Lust After

If you think women only swoon over men with ripped physiques, think again. According to Pornhub, six-pack abs don’t feature in the most lusted-after body type list. And we aren’t kidding. Read the full story here.

Personal Style Stories Of India’s Best Dressed Men

We spoke to men across the country who dress well because they know exactly how to, and because they’re so good at it. From the right fits to appropriate accessories, fashion disasters and their most prized possessions, they give MW a sneak peek into what drives their individual sense of style. Read here.