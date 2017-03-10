Here’s a round-up of some of the top stories of the week, in case you missed them

Kangana Ranaut Responds To Karan Johar: I Flashed The ‘Badass Card’

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, the Queen actress fired the latest round of salvo in this war of words, saying that she uses all possible cards to fight for her rights and survival, in response to the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director’s accusations made on the sidelines of an event at the London School of Economics. Read all about it here.

UCL Round-Up, Round Of 16 (Second Leg): Barcelona Script Mother Of All Comebacks

There has hardly been any comeback as unbelievably dramatic as the one we witnessed at Camp Nou late Wednesday night. For those in this part of the world, who were in deep sleep when the majority of Europe was biting their nails, Barcelona actually reversed their 4-0 first leg defeat at Par des Princes to get the better of Paris Saint Germain 5-1 in the second and in turn advanced to the quarter finals of the tournament on a 6-5 aggregate. Read here.

Game Of Thrones Season 7 Premier Date Announced: All You Should Know

Following a truly surreal (and partly disorganised) premier date reveal that emerged out of a melting block of ice, HBO finally confirmed that the first episode of the new Game of Thrones season will air on July 16. The penultimate season of the super hit TV series has also been teased via a sigils graphics trailer with select lines of dialogues from prominent characters in the background. Read here.

What The Critics Have To Say About The Varun Dhawan And Alia Bhatt-Starrer Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Badrinath Ki Dulhania has finally made its way to the theatres and there’s a lot of positive buzz surrounding the film. Directed by Shashank Khaitan and starring Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan, this romantic comedy is garnering a lot of accolades for the effortless chemistry between the two leads.

So if you’re gearing up to watch the film this weekend, here’s a round-up of what the critics have to say. Read here.

Karan Johar Becomes Father To Twins Roohi And Yash Via Surrogacy

“This was an emotional yet well thought out decision which I have taken after considering all the responsibilities and duties that come with being a parent. In order to arrive at this decision, I have prepared myself mentally, physically, emotionally and logistically to ensure that my children get all the unconditional love, care and attention from me and mine,” Karan said in a statement he made on his Twitter handle. Read more.

Apple ‘iPhone 8’: What We Know So Far

Following a sudden sea of rumours surrounding Apple’s purported new flagship phone, the ‘iPhone 8,’ a recent report now suggests that the next-gen mobile phone will be announced in September this year. Read all about it here.

The Big Show’s Epic Transformation Will Give You #FitnessGoals

We’ve all always known The Big Show as the huge wrestler (weighing 500 pounds) who intimidates people by his size, and doesn’t seem to be affected by most attacks. His wrestling career gave us many memorable moments, including a moment where he was given a superplex from the top rope by Brock Lesnar and the ring broke down like it was made of cardboard. As much as we loved him, for being big, we were pleasantly surprised to see him with six packs and sporting a muscular physique. Let’s find out more about his transformation. Read more.

Tata Motors Unveils Tamo Racemo Sports Coupe: All You Need To Know

At the 87th Geneva International motor Show, Tata Motors unveiled its new performance sub-brand in the form of Tamo earlier this week. And the first introduction under this new banner emerged in the form of the Tamo Racemo – a two-seater sports coupe that combines latest technology with modern design. Read all about it here.