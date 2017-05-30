Riddled with controversies, Abhijeet Bhattacharya seems to be in a fix lately (or you can say ever since he joined Twitter). Everyone knows how the man reeks of misogyny and has been actively harassing women online by putting forth his vile thoughts on his social media account. But looks like Twitter India is in no mood to forgive and forget with their recent move.

Twitter recently suspended his account which was a great move but then, well, the story had to turn filmy when Abhijeet made his comeback via another account which he proclaimed was temporary until his verified account was not active again.

But then, Twitter did it again. Hours after Abhijeet made a comeback on his favourite ranting portal, Twitter suspended his new account too, which made us exclaim in unison: “Good riddance!”

Read what he wrote before Twitter decided that enough was enough: “This is my new Twitter account. Till the time my verified account is not active please follow me on this Twitter account. All other accounts by my name are fake and are trying to malign my reputation.”

He also posted a video and captioned it with this gem (pun intended): “#VandeMatram I am back #Antinationals can’t stop my voice, salute to #IndianArmy. This is my new Twitter account… Rest are fake…”

Of course, before his account got suspended, Abhijeet got to post his one last tweet which stated how, “It’s because of us that Twitter gets followers, not the other way round. But people who don’t have any followers are running Twitter, who have made it a platform to voice out their opinions. I know many users who abuse a person left, right, and centre but still their accounts are never suspended. What I said was just ‘Besharam Budhia’ or supported Paresh Rawal on his tweet regarding Arundhati Roy..and still my account was suspended”.

Well, the man has no remorse, but if you thought this is his only outburst, think again. He is renowned to spew venom, especially at women Twitter users, because well, that’s how misogynists are wired, and which has also prompted a number of netizens to lodge a complaint. In 2005, he was also accused of assaulting a woman physically during a Durga Puja event. So here’s taking a look at some of his most vile tweets ever, that’d definitely make you cringe.

He previously retweeted about a JNU student: “There is rumour she took money for two hours and didn’t satisfy the client… big racket.”

In another tweet, he directed his venom towards another woman: “You Ms Pak. Tell me your cage no? Will reach there… Will do the favourite pose.”

The singer received a lot of flak for his series of inflammatory tweets against journalist Swati Chaturvedi, who in turn, registered a police complaint against him which led to his arrest. Here are some of his tweets:

* “U not proud of Indians? Wats your breed? U sk pakis..I fk Pakis, U lick..I kick, dnt block just wait.”

*“You look like a victim.. ?????? ?? ???? ???? .. Rifat Ja..waid ko dikha.”

*“All leftists, seculars pro Pak @RifatJawaid @bainjal r after me and trying to stop me.. Kab tak ?”

His insensitive tweet in support of Salman Khan’s hit and run case received an angry response from the film fraternity as well. Take a look: “Kutta rd pe soyega kutte ki maut marega, roads garib ke baap ki nahi hai I ws homles an year nvr slept on rd.”

Image courtesy: Pinterest