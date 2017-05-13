Trying to figure out what to gift the most important lady in your life on Mother’s Day? Well, we’re here to the rescue. From a special Sunday brunch to Yoga on the beach, we’ve got it all covered for you. Take a look.

Hakkasan Celebrates Mother’s Day With A Classy Brunch

This Mother’s Day, treat your most treasured woman to an intimate brunch at Hakkasan. The celebrated restaurant’s brunch service will feature a pre-fixed menu, created by Michelin-starred Chef Charles Chee Kent Fui.

Soba noodle and tofu lettuce wrap Prosperity salad with yum dressing Passion fruit chocolate bar with white chocolate parfait

You can enjoy a family-style experience featuring some of Hakkasan’s signature dishes such as the crispy duck salad, chicken shumai, crystal dumpling, edamame and truffle dumpling, sanpei chicken with Thai chilli and basil, mixed vegetable in Assam sauce, among other delectable delights. To complement the dining experience, get ready for a special surprise which is sure to add to the celebrations and bring a smile to your mother’s face.

Fortune Teller Bitter fizz Campari

Pamper her with Forest Essentials goodies

We know it’s hard to find just the right thing for her when Mother’s Day comes around. So here’s a list of essentials Forest Essentials has curated for the special day.

Hair Thickening Spray – Bhring Raj & Shikakai

A soft silkening hair serum infused with Bhringraj, Shikakai, Fenugreek seeds that strengthen the hair follicles, prevent hair loss and increase density of hair. Ratanjot and hydrolysed wheat protein gives the hair volume, shine and strength.

Hair Vitalizer – Bhring Raj

Enriched with Ayurvedic herbal extracts like Bhringraj, Hibiscus, Amla Fruit, Aloe Vera, Green Tea, Fenugreek seeds and Arnica this clear light honey coloured liquid hair vitalizer delivers optimal anti-breakage benefits and strengthen hair follicles. It stimulates hair growth as well as restores vitality of hair and can be sprayed on the scalp every day between shampoos.

Intensive Hair Repair Masque – Japapatti & Brahmi

A rich creamy pre-shampoo masque specially designed to protect, repair and nourish hair from deep within. Rich with intensive repair agents like Banana pulp and fresh herb infusions of Methi, Brahmi and Nagarmotha, this hair masque helps to repair, hydrate hair and gives it gloss and shine.

Mother’s Day Gifting Selection By Tommy Hilfiger

Mother’s Day is the perfect time to celebrate the purest and deepest form of love. This Mother’s Day, thank your mother by gifting her the perfection she deserves, from Tommy Hilfiger.

The Tommy Hilfiger Spring Summer 2017 Women’s Wear collection, Summer of Love, celebrates 1960s love with a modern day twist. Inspired by the carefree beaches of Southern California, the collection features contrast piping, heritage fabrics, sun washed palettes and utilitarian details. The collection also includes exquisite handbags, delicately designed accessories, scarfs of soft modish fabrics and impeccably designed shoes that form an epitome of comfort and style.

​Celebrate Mother’s Day With​ Yoga On The Beach

​Start you day with setting​ your mat aside and dig your toes deep into the sand. Align your breath to the sound of waves and inhale-exhale fresh air as you move through an energy boosting yoga asanas. A perfect way to keep fit and relax this Mother’s Day. ​

Follow Shweta Dsouza as she takes you through an Ashtanga practise with a splash of fitness and mindful meditations. A class planned and structured to give you a full body and mind workout infusing energy and good vibes. What better way to start your mornings?

PS: It’s free for mothers.

​Mother’s Day Gifting Options – Tribe by Amrapali, URMI, Berleigh

Berleigh – Badgley Mischka shoes URMI Tribe by Amrapali_Silver Marcasite Mughal Style Hanging Pearl Drop Earrings

URMI

Shower your mother with beautiful bags this Mother’s Day. Choose between colourful totes and pretty portfolio bags from URMI and make the day special for her.

Amrapali

Gift the most special lady in your life a token of your love and appreciation with Amrapali Jewels. Crafted with 14k gold and entrusted with diamonds, these elegant pieces by Tribe by Amrapali are ideal gifts for Mother’s Day. Choose from a selection of earrings necklaces and rings entrusted with Mother of Pearls and Green Onyx.

Badgley Mishcka – Berleigh

The most important woman in your life deserves something beautiful. And so Berleigh brings you Badgley Mishka, the best of women’s designer footwear & accessories, all the way from USA. Don’t forget to treat your Mother on this special occasion to one of these stunning clutches.