With Valentine’s Day around the corner, the pressure to find that perfect gift for your beloved must be weighing on your mind. But don’t fret if you’ve run out of ideas because we’re here to help. This Valentine’s Day, you can plan a lovely outing with your date to some of the best eateries in the city because they’ve prepared some exotic and delectable delights, only for you. And we’ve also rounded up some unique gifting ideas that he or she will definitely cherish. Take your pick.

A beautiful melange of romance and luxury at Sevilla, The Claridges

Food and love have always been an intricate story since time immemorial. And Sevilla’s soothing, ethereal and romantic ambience with its meandering water bodies is just the perfect setting for you two. So, this Valentine’s Day, take your beloved on a romantic culinary journey while dining in beautifully made canopies decorated with flowers and candles. You can choose the private dining experience with unlimited premium beverages and GH Mumm Champagne, with a Valentine’s Day Special Degustation Menu, customised by the chefs with a personalised butler service.

Details: Sevilla Valentine’s Day 1st Package

Madrid & Salamanca priced at INR 99,995 + taxes for a couple

Exclusive PDR decorated with flowers and candles for the couple, unlimited premium range of beverages including GH Mumm Champagne, Valentine’s Day Special Degustation Menu and personalised butler service.

Sevilla Valentine’s Day 2nd Package

Canopy priced at INR 49,995/- + taxes for a couple

Decorated with flowers and candles, unlimited premium range of beverages including a bottle of GH Mumm Champagne and Valentine’s Day Special Degustation Menu and personalised butler service.

Sevilla Valentine’s Day 3rd Package

Open dining tables priced at INR 24,995/- + taxes for a couple

Outdoor table with Valentine’s Day Special Degustation Menu and GH Mumm Champagne with unlimited flow of premium alcoholic beverages.

When: 14th February 2017 | Time: 7 pm – 11:45 pm |Where: The Claridges, New Delhi

Introducing a new Strawberry Dessert at Olive Bar & Kitchen, Bandra

This Valentine’s Day, Olive Bar & Kitchen, Bandra is offering guests its delicious Kefir Lime and Passion Fruit Semi Fredo with Compressed Strawberries and Strawberry Meringue. This delicate and airy recipe artfully blends the flavors of citrus (found in the kefir lime) and strawberry, to make a refreshing dessert. Semi-fredo, a semi-frozen confection made in molds, works beautifully when paired with the slight crunch that a strawberry meringue provides.

Kefir Lime and Passion Fruit Semi Fredo with Compressed Strawberries and Strawberry Meringue

Where: Olive Bar & Kitchen, Bandra| Cost: Rs. 475 (plus taxes)

Enjoy Strawberry Season with Bastian’s Strawberry Cheesecake

Making the most of the strawberry season, Bastian in Bandra has a delectable dessert to offer this Valentine’s Day. ‘Strawberry’ is one of the most popular cheesecakes on their extensive cheesecake dessert menu with the finest seasonal and local ingredients. Created using organic Mahabaleshwar strawberries and Bastian’s special in-house strawberry jam, this is certainly a decadent way to celebrate the season of love.

Where: Bastian, Bandra | Cost: Rs.500 plus taxes (per slice), Rs. 2750 plus taxes (for a full cheesecake)

Celebrate the month of Love with Foodhall’s Wine and Cheese Festival

Foodhall raises a toast to the many hues of love with their wine and cheese festival. Whether you’re planning a cozy dinner for you and your loved one, or a classy soiree with a close group of family and friends, Foodhall guarantees that you have a memorable time.

The premium lifestyle food store has curated the most romantic food for this month. From cheese platters to dips, macarons to cheesecake and tuxedo strawberries, Foodhall has just the perfect and delicious mix of dishes and desserts that you need to experience with your loved ones. Take your pick from a wide range of cream cheese, parmesan, spinach and artichoke dip or the cheddar, roasted red pepper and black bean dip, among a whole lot of things. And head to the patisserie for their Valentine’s Day specials that include heart-shaped macaroons, strawberry shortbread cookies, cupcakes, chocolate covered strawberries or the eternal favourite strawberries and cream, available until the 14th of February.

The Gourmet Jar introduces HIS & HER boxes for Valentine’s Day

If you’re looking for the perfect gift this Valentine’s Day, then look no further. The Gourmet Jar has just introduced the perfect gifting idea for him or her, with their HIS & HER boxes. Here’s what the special boxes comprise:

HIS– Orange Whisky Marmalade, Wholegrain Mustard, Herb & Garlic Marinated Olives and Dark Chocolate Almonds

HER– Raspberry Strawberry Preserve, Honey Mustard, Rose Honey and White Chocolate Almonds.