Recently VHP leader Pravin Togadia hit the headlines when he expressed his concern for growing impotency among Hindu men and stated how all Hindu men must go home and worship their manhood so as to get cured.

Addressing a gathering at Jambusar in the Bharuch district, he asked the Hindu youth to produce more children so as to counter the growing number of Muslims in the country. Togadia, who is also a doctor, introduced a product that he himself created and stated, “This is a product that I have created. It is available for Rs 600, but I’m giving out to you for Rs 500 here. Take this to your wife, ask her to mix it with your meals so that you remain potent and continue to produce children.”

But he isn’t the only one imparting sexual wellness advice to people; there have been numerous other men and women in Indian politics who have expressed their concerns and here’s taking a look at a few of them.

Shankar Lal

RSS’ Shankar Lal explained his reasons as to why he puts cow dung on his phone. According to him, it saves him from all the harmful radiations of the cellphone. He also added how he drinks cow urine and that, “we make pregnant women eat cow dung and urine paste to ensure a normal delivery”.

Sakshi Maharaj

In 2015, Sakshi Maharaj once addressed a gathering of saints and declared how every Hindu woman must produce at least 4 children to “protect” the Hindu religion.

Baba Ramdev

Hours after the Supreme Court declared that consensual sex between adults of the same gender was an offence, Baba Ramdev came up with his own cure at the Patanjali Ashram in Haridwar. He once told reporters how, “I invite them to my ashram. Two people belonging to opposite sex will be kept in one room for a few days and they will be cured of homosexuality”.

Ghulam Nabi Azad

At a function to mark World Population Day, Ghulam Nabi Azad proclaimed how lack of electricity and no television is what contributes to the baby boom in rural India. According to him, no electricity means no television, and no TV means that people have nothing else to do at night other than procreate.