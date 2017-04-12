There’s some real good news for all those who are fans of actor Shravan Reddy. This television heartthrob, who catapulted to stardom with his breakthrough role in the TV show Dosti, Yaariyan, Manmarziyan, is now all set become the brand ambassador for The Woolmark Company.

At the event, the actor, who enjoys a massive fan following on social media, spoke about the versatility of Merino wool since he has personally worked with the fibre through his DareShravanTo campaign.

Take a look at this campaign that he conducted on Instagram

challenge 2 winners☺☺khushnazirani77 and krinal.shah.76 A post shared by shravan reddy (@shravan.reddy.7) on Mar 25, 2017 at 10:16pm PDT

challenge 3 😎😎winners !! rachana and swagatha A post shared by shravan reddy (@shravan.reddy.7) on Mar 28, 2017 at 1:20am PDT

challenge 5 winners …dhruvi , dharti nd soumya . sorry for th bad audio guys A post shared by shravan reddy (@shravan.reddy.7) on Apr 5, 2017 at 1:46am PDT

challenge 4 winners..poonam and pooja ☺☺☺ A post shared by shravan reddy (@shravan.reddy.7) on Mar 30, 2017 at 9:03am PDT

For all those who didn’t know, Shravan Reddy, in 2014, was also a part of the celebrity cricket team Chennai Swaggers on Box Cricket League Season 2. He later played the role of Aryan Pradyumna Vidyadhar Rao for Krishnadasi on Colors, which turned him into a household name. Shravan will next be seen in director Ramman Handa’s short film titled Karma.

We wish him all the best!