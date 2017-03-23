Combining the performance of a sports car and the premium appeal of a luxury saloon, the new Porsche Panamera recently arrived on Indian shores carrying a sticker price of 1.93 crore. On the other hand, the Executive version of the Panamera Turbo, an all-wheel drive featuring a 150mm longer wheelbase and an extended range of equipment, will set you back by Rs 2.06 crore (both prices ex-showroom Maharashtra).

“In the new Panamera, our customers and enthusiasts will experience a fundamentally redesigned car with new turbo engines, sharper exterior design, intuitive interior features and innovative technologies,” said Porsche India’s director Pavan Shetty during the launch. The Turbo model is more powerful than its predecessor, whilst also significantly improving fuel economy and reducing emissions, he added.

Speaking of which, the workhorse under the hood is a new 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 mill that churns out 542bhp of power and 770Nm of torque, significantly more than the outgoing model. Power is transmitted via an eight-speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK) gearbox while the Sport Chrono Package catapults the car to 100kph from dead halt in 3.8 seconds.

Moving on to the Porsche’s plush features, the Panamera Turbo Executive comes with four-zone climate control and ambient lighting as standard, a large panoramic roof, comfort seats with multi-way electrical adjustment in the front and rear, and roll-up sun blinds behind the headrests in the rear.

For enhanced comfort in the rear, customers can choose from a range of optional equipment, such as the newly developed large rear centre console, which can also be equipped with two integrated folding tables, the press release said.