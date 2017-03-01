While many Indian celebrities proudly own posh cars, there are a sizeable number of motorcycle admirers around too. You might even be surprised to read some of the names on this list.

MS Dhoni

celebs-india-bikes-mwindia-dhoni

The former Indian cricket team captain owns a Hellcat HX132 in his illustrious garage that also houses various premium cars. He even rode his motorcycle on the Buddh International Circuit in Noida recently.

John Abraham

celebs-india-bikes-mwindia-john

Dhoni’s close friend and fellow petrolhead John also boasts of an enviable bike collection. It includes a Ducati Diavel and a Kawasaki Ninja ZZR 1400 along with a customised Rajputana Light Foot.

Vivek Oberoi

celebs-india-bikes-mwindia-shahid-vivek

We don’t endorse riding without proper safety equipment, but Vivek Oberoi earns a mention on this list with his Ducati 1098.

R Madhavan

celebs-india-bikes-mwindia-madhavan

Another surprising name on the list, the Rang De Basanti actor rides a BMW K1600 GTL that is yet to be officially launched in India. Quite a rider!

Shahid Kapoor

celebs-india-bikes-mwindia-shahid

The understated actor is at his outgoing best when it comes to automobiles. Apart from a remarkable car collection, he also owns a handful of bikes including a blue-coloured Harley Davidson Fat Boy.