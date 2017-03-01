While many Indian celebrities proudly own posh cars, there are a sizeable number of motorcycle admirers around too. You might even be surprised to read some of the names on this list.

MS Dhoni

The former Indian cricket team captain owns a Hellcat HX132 in his illustrious garage that also houses various premium cars. He even rode his motorcycle on the Buddh International Circuit in Noida recently.

John Abraham

Dhoni’s close friend and fellow petrolhead John also boasts of an enviable bike collection. It includes a Ducati Diavel and a Kawasaki Ninja ZZR 1400 along with a customised Rajputana Light Foot.

Vivek Oberoi

We don’t endorse riding without proper safety equipment, but Vivek Oberoi earns a mention on this list with his Ducati 1098.

R Madhavan

Another surprising name on the list, the Rang De Basanti actor rides a BMW K1600 GTL that is yet to be officially launched in India. Quite a rider!

Shahid Kapoor

The understated actor is at his outgoing best when it comes to automobiles. Apart from a remarkable car collection, he also owns a handful of bikes including a blue-coloured Harley Davidson Fat Boy.