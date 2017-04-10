Adopting the top-down approach to selling bikes in India, BMW Motorrad launched its range of high-end bikes in the country on Monday. The biggest talking point on the lineup though remained the G310R as the motorcycle is now expected to be launched sometime later this year.

Starting from Rs 14.9 lakh (ex-showroom), the BMW Motorrad portfolio in India will include the R 1200 GS, the R 1200 GSA, the S 1000 RR, the S 1000 R, the R 1200 R, the R Nine T, the R Nine T Scrambler, the R 1200 RS, the S 1000 XR, the R 1200 RT and the K 1600 GTL. All motorcycles will be sold via CBU in the country, through exclusive dealerships in Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Pune and Bangalore.

(Detailed pricing at the bottom)

Talking of the G310R, it was expected to break cover on the subcontinent this month after the BMW Motorrad Twitter handle had confirmed the same. However, no official dates have been disclosed for the company’s most affordable superbike in the latest release as reports claim a festive season launch to be on the cards.

Powered by an all new 313 cc, four stroke single cylinder engine, which puts out 34 bhp of power at 9,500 rpm and 28 Nm torque at 7,500 rpm, the G310R has already entered production in the TVS Motor Hosur facility.

The hugely anticipated bike will boats of features like dual channel ABS, upside down forks, digital instrument control, Michelin tyres, monoshock rear suspension, LED taillights, side blinkers etc.

Manufactured in partnership with the homegrown bikemaker, the new G310R is already on sale in some parts of Europe. Expect a price tag of around Rs 2 lakh once the G310R finally takes the centre stage in India.

BMW Motorrad detailed price list (ex-showroom pricing in lakh)

BMW R1200 GS Standard Rs 15.9

BMW R1200 GS Dynamic+ Rs 19

BMW R1200 GS PRO Rs 19.5

BMW R1200 GSA Standard Rs 17.5

BMW R1200 GSA Dynamic+ Rs 20.9

BMW R1200 GSA PRO Rs 21.4

BMW S1000 RR Standard Rs 18.9

BMW S1000 RR PRO Rs 21.4

BMW S1000 R Standard Rs 16.9

BMW S1000 R Sport Rs 17.9

BMW S1000 R PRO Rs 18.9

BMW R1200 R Standard Rs 14.9

BMW R1200 R Exclusive Rs 15.4

BMW R1200 R Style Rs 15.5

BMW R Nine T Standard Rs 17.9

BMW R Nine T Scrambler Standard Rs 15.9

BMW R1200 RS Standard Rs 15.9

BMW R1200 RS Dynamic+ Rs 16.9

BMW S1000 XR Standard Rs 18.5

BMW S1000 XR PRO Rs 21.5

BMW R1200 RT Standard Rs 18.5

BMW R1200 RT PRO Rs 21.9

BMW K1600 GTL Standard Rs 25.9

BMW K1600 GTL PRO Rs 28.5