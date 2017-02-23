In collaboration with Indian bike manufacturing major Bajaj Auto Ltd, Swedish powerhouse KTM launched an all-new range of Duke motorcycles – the 390, the 250 and the 200, on Thursday. Here is all the meat on this refreshed trio of naked motorcycles.

Three to Tango

“The new 390 Duke is an all-new bike for the hardcore enthusiast, the new 200 Duke is a stepping stone into the world of KTM and the all-new 250 Duke is the upgrade option for those who have already experienced KTM with the 200 Duke,” said the president of Bajaj’s probiking division, Amit Nandi.

Design upgrades

The bikes get an all-new design from the previous generation of Dukes in India. The most radical changes include split LED headlamps, a larger steel fuel tank and a dual-color split frame. The 250 Duke also looks like an extension of the same family of bikes.

Wide engine variety

The 390 comes powered by the familiar 373.2cc single-cylinder engine that is good for 43bhp and 37Nm. The newest offering from KTM in India comes with a 248.8cc single-cylinder motor that churns out 30bhp of power and 24Nm of torque while the smallest Duke sibling makes 25bhp and 19.2Nm from a 199.5cc single-cylinder powerplant.

New features

390 Duke: A host of new premium features like ride-by-wire which guarantees a smooth throttle response by eliminating the throttle cable and the use of sensors instead and a first-in-class multi-color TFT display console that is also enabled to pair with a smartphone and is controllable from the handlebar.

250 Duke: A slipper clutch and an ultralight chassis which with the newly developed bolt-on subframe to permit higher maneuverability on bends and in traffic. The 250 Duke has been introduced in White and Orange color schemes.

200 Duke: KTM’s most popular premium naked in the country has also received a refreshed graphic scheme for 2017 and will continue to be available in Orange, White and Black colors.

All products in the 2017 KTM Duke range are BS-IV compliant.

Competitive pricing

KTM 390 Duke: Rs. 2,25,730; KTM 250 Duke: Rs. 1,73,000; KTM 200 Duke: Rs. 1,43,500

All prices ex-showroom, Delhi