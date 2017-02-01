A new offering from the stables of Italian supercar manufacturer Lamborghini was brought to Indian shores in the form of the Huracan RWD Spyder on Wednesday. The car has been priced at Rs 3.45 crore (ex-showroom, India). Here is all that you need to know about this top-less baby Lambo.

Fifth variant in India

The RWD Spyder is the convertible version of the RWD Coupé and is the second convertible Huracan to be offered in the country. Overall, it’s the fifth variant of the Huracan in Lamborghini’s Indian portfolio, following the Coupé, Spyder, RWD Coupé and Avio (special edition).

Familiar powertrain

This new Huracan will share its engine, transmission and other mechanicals from its LP580-2 hard-top sibling. The 5.2-litre V10 motor is capable of churning out a whopping 572bhp of maximum power and 55.1kgm of peak torque.

Power is transmitted to the rear wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox while this powertrain setup is able to propel the Lambo from dead halt to 100kph in 3.6 seconds. Top speed is rated at 319kph.

Party piece and more

The party piece on this convertible is the fabric roof that is electronically operated and can be raised or dropped in a total of 17 seconds, up to speeds of 50kph. Some light also needs to be thrown on the set of mammoth steel stoppers on all four wheels that are able to decelerate the car from 100kph to naught within a braking distance of 32m.

Elite rivals

At this price, the Lamborghini Huracan Spyder RWD convertible will share the Indian supercar space with the likes the Ferrari California T, the Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet and the Aston Martin V12 Vantage S Roadster.