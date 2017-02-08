Real-life Tony Stark incarnate and CEO of Tesla Motors, Elon Musk had created a stir when he announced last year that his company’s most-affordable electric vehicle the Model 3 will also be arriving in India. And now he’s gone one step further to reveal the date of launch for the car.

He made the announcement on Twitter on Tuesday in response to a fan, saying that he’s ‘hoping for this summer.’

@goel_ishan Hoping for summer this year — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 7, 2017

One might recall that announcement from Elon Musk came soon after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his trip to the Silicon Valley last year, had met with him among other top tech company bosses. The car was then opened for booking for the Rupee-equivalent of $1,000 and is expected to be priced at around Rs 25 lakh once it arrives on our shores.

Various Indian entrepreneurs like Vijay Shekhar Sharma (founder of Paytm), venture capitalist Mahesh Murthy, Vishal Gondal (GOQii) and Sujayath Ali (CEO of online fashion platform Voonik) have already forked out cash for this beauty.

The Model 3 is the EV that the Silicon Valley company had dreamt of for putting an end to all concerns pertaining to alternate mobility solutions. The predecessors of the car – the Roadster, the Model S and the Model X – were all means to an end, one that will enhance the affordability of EVs for the common man.

This most sought-after electric car in the world boasts of a continuous pane of glass that manifests from a windscreen into an all-glass top, hooded headlights and an overall coherent design vocabulary. Essentially, it is a 5-seater sedan that looks like a watered down, yet sexy, version of the Model S.

As for the mechanicals, it will be powered by a total of 7,200 superchargers, which can propel the car to from 0-60 mph (0-96km) in under 6 seconds. We hope that Elon Musk is able to set up a competent pan-India supercharger network before the deliveries of the Model 3 begin, hopefully soon after the summer.