Actress Elli Avram on men, relationships, how possessing a good sense of humour is a prerequisite, and more.
- To laugh is something we all enjoy doing in life, so one thing a guy really needs to have is a great sense of humour. To make us laugh makes us feel happy and that’s definitely something we strive for — to find that partner in life that will make sure he keeps us happy.
- Apart from humour, a guy should be intelligent and know how to have a deep and interesting conversation.
- Be a hardworking man and not a lazy one. Of course we all know that looks are something that will draw our first attention, but there always has to be so much more to it.
- Confidence and humility are very important. Attitude and a huge ego are not appreciated at all.
- No matter how good your six packs are and how great your dressing sense is, if you do not know how to behave like a gentleman, it will all fade away and you won’t be interesting anymore.
- Hands and feet have to be kept clean at all times. That’s one thing I always observe, so if your nails are going to be dirty and not cut, I will clearly look away.
- Smell nice and for God’s sake, brush your teeth every day.
- Have respect for your family and for others too, because that will only show how much respect you will give the family you will have one day.
- Treat your lady like she’s your world, because she needs to feel that way to be able to give her entire world to you.
- Know how to just listen sometimes without giving answers unless she asks for them.
- Give her flowers as often you can; it’s a very simple but beautiful gesture that will make every woman smile.