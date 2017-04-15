Bruna Abdullah’s career as an actress may never have taken off the way she would have hoped. Despite that, the Brazilian is having the time of her life and her Instagram profile is proof. It’s filled with sizzling hot photos that we could look at all day, all night.
That smile is more irresistible than an ice cream cone after a long walk in the sun.
A nerd in a bikini? This is the stuff that dreams are made of. Why doesn’t god make all of us as beautiful as this woman.
People often ask me what’s my fitness mantra.. and I honestly think happiness plays a huge roll on it! I try to be very active and regular with my work outs.. I go to gym.. I jog (on the treadmill)! .. I cycle.. swim whenever I can! The point is to be active! And I eat everything! My 2 top most favourite cuisines being Indian and Italian! So! I suggest you not think to much and hit the gym! #trainlikeagirl #outdoorgirl #happinessisthekey #eatsleepworktrainrepeat #brazilianbeachbody #billabong #bikini #absfordays #nofilter ♀️♀️♀️ #brufunworkdontstop
Keep shining, Bruna.