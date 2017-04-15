Bruna Abdullah’s career as an actress may never have taken off the way she would have hoped. Despite that, the Brazilian is having the time of her life and her Instagram profile is proof. It’s filled with sizzling hot photos that we could look at all day, all night.

Oh my days!!! @rahuljhangiani I wonder what are we going to do next! #photography #blackandwhite #model❤ #mumbai A post shared by Bruna Abdullah (@brunaabdullah) on Apr 13, 2017 at 3:43am PDT

It’s soooo hot here I could go back to the beach NOW!!! #mumbaiheat #joaquinabeach #praiadajoaquina A post shared by Bruna Abdullah (@brunaabdullah) on Apr 10, 2017 at 1:20am PDT

That smile is more irresistible than an ice cream cone after a long walk in the sun.

Because he won’t wait for me to pose!!! ✌ #instagramhusband @alfromscotland #praiadajoaquina A post shared by Bruna Abdullah (@brunaabdullah) on Mar 24, 2017 at 8:57am PDT

Rosa ‍♀️ #summerholiday #praiadorosa A post shared by Bruna Abdullah (@brunaabdullah) on Mar 4, 2017 at 1:07pm PST

I absolutely love Sundays .. specially when we are together #pondicherrylove A post shared by Bruna Abdullah (@brunaabdullah) on Oct 23, 2016 at 4:29am PDT

A nerd in a bikini? This is the stuff that dreams are made of. Why doesn’t god make all of us as beautiful as this woman.

Keep shining, Bruna.