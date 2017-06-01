We know, we know. You’ve all been waiting for Baywatch because it has Priyanka Chopra in it. But, the one woman who can surprise you with her glam quotient and screen presence is Alexandra Daddario. You just have to take one look at some of her sizzling hot Instagram photos, and you’ll spend your entire afternoon unearthing her history.

Tomorrow I’ll be taking over the @Movado Instagram account from Berlin! Stay tuned. I’ll be posting photos all day. #Alexandra4Movado #Movado A post shared by alexandra daddario (@alexandradaddario) on May 30, 2017 at 2:06pm PDT

Ethereal eyes, check. Great body, check. Need we say more?

@womenshealthmag @murphyfitness A post shared by alexandra daddario (@alexandradaddario) on May 20, 2017 at 3:16pm PDT

Daddario in a red swimsuit is something we can keep as our wallpaper for months. Cross that, we can keep it for years.

A post shared by alexandra daddario (@alexandradaddario) on May 17, 2017 at 3:34pm PDT

Well, beach is where we want to go too. If only, every beach had someone like Alexandra.

@marieclairemag A post shared by alexandra daddario (@alexandradaddario) on Apr 12, 2017 at 3:10pm PDT

It’s not just bikinis that she can carry off. This aesthetically superb shot proves that.

@therock #baywatch #shoegameisstrong @murphyfitness A post shared by alexandra daddario (@alexandradaddario) on Feb 8, 2016 at 7:05pm PST

The good life comes at a price. As they say, no pain, no gain.

Thank you @interviewmag ! Photo by Mikael Jansson. http://www.interviewmagazine.com/film/alexandra-daddario/ A post shared by alexandra daddario (@alexandradaddario) on Jun 9, 2014 at 11:47am PDT

It’s rare to click (and pose for) photos like this one. Seductive, sensual and sexy.