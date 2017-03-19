Tiger Shroff is a lucky man! His rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani has been the apple of everyone’s eyes lately. After getting tongues wagging with her super sexy costume during the Filmfare awards earlier this year, the MS Dhoni Untold Story actress was at it again on her Instagram.

#throwback❤️ Beach life🌸🌸🌸 missing the breeze❤️ A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Mar 13, 2017 at 10:20pm PDT

Flaunting her hot toned bod, she shared a throwback picture from the beaches that has her donning a sexy peach and black bikini. This isn’t to say that the rest of her Instagram isn’t worth a notice.

#lastnight❤️#jiofilmfareawards2017 styling @leepakshiellawadi outfit @nicolasjebran makeup @joseherreramakeup hair @mr.evrus ❤️ @filmfare A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Jan 14, 2017 at 11:05pm PST

The actress has also made the headlines for replacing Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara in the upcoming Dharma Production Student of The Year 2, which also stars ahem…Tiger Shroff!

Trying some yoga in water 😜😜 effects of #kungfuyoga 😜😊😊 releasing on 3 feb ❤️ A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Jan 6, 2017 at 9:06pm PST

A very happy new year to all❤️💕💕❤️ spread loveeee🙏🏻 A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Jan 1, 2017 at 8:09pm PST

The 24-year-old made her Bollywood debut with Puri Jagannadh’s Loafer in 2016 and has also gone on to work in the Jacki Chan starrer Kung Fu Yoga.

Mood.😍😍😍😍 Need vitamin sea😇😇 A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Nov 27, 2016 at 6:31pm PST

#throwback 🐶🐶 A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Oct 7, 2016 at 4:54am PDT

Born in Bareilly, Disha’s first big break was her first runner-up finish at Femina Miss India, Indore in the year 2013.

Nature and it’s beauty ❤️🙏🙏 A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Aug 29, 2016 at 10:31pm PDT