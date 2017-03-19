Tiger Shroff is a lucky man! His rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani has been the apple of everyone’s eyes lately. After getting tongues wagging with her super sexy costume during the Filmfare awards earlier this year, the MS Dhoni Untold Story actress was at it again on her Instagram.
Flaunting her hot toned bod, she shared a throwback picture from the beaches that has her donning a sexy peach and black bikini. This isn’t to say that the rest of her Instagram isn’t worth a notice.
The actress has also made the headlines for replacing Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara in the upcoming Dharma Production Student of The Year 2, which also stars ahem…Tiger Shroff!
The 24-year-old made her Bollywood debut with Puri Jagannadh’s Loafer in 2016 and has also gone on to work in the Jacki Chan starrer Kung Fu Yoga.
Born in Bareilly, Disha’s first big break was her first runner-up finish at Femina Miss India, Indore in the year 2013.
