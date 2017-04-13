Bollywood’s Indie actress Vidya Balan might be pasted over all the posters of the upcoming Hindi period drama Begum Jaan, but Gauhar Khan’s Rubina is also one of the central characters in the movie.
What is all the more surprising is that the former Bigg Boss winner has shed all her allure in this deglam look, as opposed to her sparkling Instagram.
After setting the ramp on fire and making it big on TV, the 33-year-old made her acting bow in Ranbir Kapoor’s Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year in the year 2009.
She garnered rave reviews for her debut and was then seen as the outspoken and rebellious Samara Shroff in the action thriller Game (2011). But one of her most appreciated roles came in 2012 as she sent many men week in their knees with her moves and expressions in Ishaqzaade.
Main Image: Pinterest