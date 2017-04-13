Bollywood’s Indie actress Vidya Balan might be pasted over all the posters of the upcoming Hindi period drama Begum Jaan, but Gauhar Khan’s Rubina is also one of the central characters in the movie.

What is all the more surprising is that the former Bigg Boss winner has shed all her allure in this deglam look, as opposed to her sparkling Instagram.

Here’s my fav shot from #fever …😍…. Lol guilty of being self obsessed ….😋 would you blame me ????🙄😁lol… I worked very hard for this film…. Please do watch it when it hits the theatres guys….. Much love..💗 A post shared by GAUAHARKHAN #RUBINA (@gauaharkhan) on Jul 1, 2016 at 7:23am PDT

Lioness with the lion….. #throwback #NYC was a good day.. A post shared by GAUAHARKHAN #RUBINA (@gauaharkhan) on Jun 3, 2016 at 2:28am PDT

After setting the ramp on fire and making it big on TV, the 33-year-old made her acting bow in Ranbir Kapoor’s Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year in the year 2009.

The sexy and Charming inspires the beauty of being bold !! #gauahar #gauharkhan #teamgauahar A post shared by GAUAHARKHAN #RUBINA (@gauaharkhan) on Mar 31, 2014 at 2:07am PDT

She garnered rave reviews for her debut and was then seen as the outspoken and rebellious Samara Shroff in the action thriller Game (2011). But one of her most appreciated roles came in 2012 as she sent many men week in their knees with her moves and expressions in Ishaqzaade.

On the set of #Indisrawstar @starplus A post shared by GAUAHARKHAN #RUBINA (@gauaharkhan) on Nov 11, 2014 at 11:57pm PST

Here’s wishing her success for her ambitious new project!

Main Image: Pinterest