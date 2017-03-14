It’s Tuesday and if you’re short of motivation, here’s a collection of the top female fitness models from Instagram who we are totally crushing on. We’re sure you’d agree too.

Emily Skye

She’s funny, she’s hot and she’s fit! Her Instagram will also help you learn workout routines for various muscle sets. It’s not without reason that she’s got almost two million followers.

Lyzabeth Lopez

⌛️💪🏼….. 📷✨ photo by @RobLo305 A post shared by Lyzabeth Lopez (@lyzabethlopez) on Feb 19, 2017 at 5:21pm PST

The most curvaceous woman on this list, this award-winning trainer is the creator of the Hourglass Workout. Apart from encouraging you to stay fit with her before-after transformation posts, her Instagram will also give you ample travel goals.

Jen Widerstrom

Need some #mondaymotivation? Pick up a @muscle_and_fitness TODAY and I’ll get you there 😘😘😘 . @reebok @reebokone @johncena #jenbod A post shared by jenwiderstrom (@jenwiderstrom) on Mar 6, 2017 at 10:59am PST

She’s almost as good as if someone took the cutest of faces and assembled it on top of a supremely fit body. What’s more, she also stands up for various causes like women empowerment.

Paige Hathaway

Hi my name is Paige and I like long walks on the beach and the occasional gym sesh. A post shared by Paige Hathaway (@paigehathaway) on Feb 21, 2017 at 1:06pm PST

Undoubtedly one of the most revered figures in the online fitness ecosystem, Paige Hathaway garners a following of almost four million people on Instagram. Just scroll through her feed and you’ll know what we’re talking about.