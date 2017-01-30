Steve Harvey made no mistake this time as he announced the French beauty Iris Mittenaere as the winner of the 2017 Miss Universe pageant in Manila on Sunday. But there’s much more to this 23-year-old stunner, a peek into which is offered through her Instagram account.
Born in the Northern French town of Lille, Iris has been studying dental surgery since the past five years. And now that she has bagged the Miss Universe crown, she aspires to spread awareness about the importance of oral hygiene across the globe.
Outside the dentist’s room, the beauty queen loves to travel and is also a sports fanatic. She has even been spotted in the stands at the Rolland Garros in the past.
Staying true to her DNA, she loves to cook French food as well. According to her pageant bio, she likes to make others happy, which has involved volunteering stints at Bienvenue-Tongasoa and Les Bonnes Fées.
Most notably, she is the first Miss Universe from her country since 1953, when actress Christiane Martel claimed the crown at the age of 18. With so much happening around her, we’re sure Iris will definitely be one to keep an eye on.