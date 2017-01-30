Steve Harvey made no mistake this time as he announced the French beauty Iris Mittenaere as the winner of the 2017 Miss Universe pageant in Manila on Sunday. But there’s much more to this 23-year-old stunner, a peek into which is offered through her Instagram account.

Petit retour sur la soirée d’hier 💖💛 mes couleurs 😁 #missuniverse #missfrance #roadtomissuniverse #preliminary #yellow #pink #fun #stage A photo posted by Iris Mittenaere Officiel (@irismittenaeremf) on Jan 26, 2017 at 11:55pm PST

Je ne sais pas vous mais moi le printemps ça me donne envie de partir en vacances 😀🌴☀️🌴 #spring #sun #instamood #throwback @orza_luxury_swimwear_paris A photo posted by Iris Mittenaere Officiel (@irismittenaeremf) on Apr 10, 2016 at 3:45am PDT



Born in the Northern French town of Lille, Iris has been studying dental surgery since the past five years. And now that she has bagged the Miss Universe crown, she aspires to spread awareness about the importance of oral hygiene across the globe.

Je me réveille avec une envie de voyager 😀 hâte de retrouver mes dauphines pour la croisière de juin 😍 #missfrance #voyage #croisieresdefrance #soleil maillot @lillyframboise A photo posted by Iris Mittenaere Officiel (@irismittenaeremf) on Feb 16, 2016 at 12:57am PST



Outside the dentist’s room, the beauty queen loves to travel and is also a sports fanatic. She has even been spotted in the stands at the Rolland Garros in the past.

Enjoying Life 🐚 #missfrance #blackandwhite #picoftheday #beach #holiday #dubai #dxb #enjoy A photo posted by Iris Mittenaere Officiel (@irismittenaeremf) on Dec 29, 2016 at 10:57am PST



Staying true to her DNA, she loves to cook French food as well. According to her pageant bio, she likes to make others happy, which has involved volunteering stints at Bienvenue-Tongasoa and Les Bonnes Fées.

Youpiiii aujourd’hui c’est férié !!! 😀 on se croirait presque en vacances 😘 A photo posted by Iris Mittenaere Officiel (@irismittenaeremf) on Mar 28, 2016 at 3:56am PDT

Le seul endroit où j’ai envie d’être à cet instant … ❤️☀️ #missfrance #sun #pool A photo posted by Iris Mittenaere Officiel (@irismittenaeremf) on Jun 12, 2016 at 7:36am PDT



Most notably, she is the first Miss Universe from her country since 1953, when actress Christiane Martel claimed the crown at the age of 18. With so much happening around her, we’re sure Iris will definitely be one to keep an eye on.

Demain déjà 😁👑 #roadtomissuniverse #missuniverse #missfrance #france #nationalcostume #moulinrouge A video posted by Iris Mittenaere Officiel (@irismittenaeremf) on Jan 28, 2017 at 8:15pm PST