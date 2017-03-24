There’s been plenty of buzz surrounding the south Indian stunner Laxmi Raai ever since she bagged the lead role in Deepak Shivdasani’s upcoming thriller, Julie 2. The movie is the sequel to the erotic Neha Dhupia starrer Julie and Laxmi looks set to live up to it.
A regular in Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu films, the 27-year-old is marking her Bollywood debut as a lead actress with this project.
After making her acting bow at the tender age of 15 with a Telugu film, Laxmi has completed a decade in the glamour world. She has acted in over 50 films in the course!
And if Julie 2 is any indication, it looks like the south Indian siren is a woman on a mission to establish her image as a sex symbol in Bollywood as well.