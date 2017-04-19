Well, Seerat Kapoor’s acting career might have been weaker than a chicken in a butcher’s grip, her Instagram profile is still a breath of fresh air. She has an unconventional face with a million-dollar smile, along with eyes that seem to tell a thousand stories.

She also oozes oomph as if she gets a kilo’s supply every morning, and we could stare at some of her Instagram pictures all day, all night.

 

#standpoint Stylist @eshaoberoi Photographer @taani_a H&M @rituugandhi Editor @jeethendrasaran Label: @namratajoshipura

Excuse me, not 🚷 Photographed by @farrokhchothia

In conversation… Captured by the subtle, @farrokhchothia

She pulls off the cute smiling girl look just as easily.

More power to you Seerat, we really hope you give us more such photographs in the future.