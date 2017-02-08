Never had any reasons to follow Indian television? Well now you will, because TV hottie Nia Sharma has been setting the small screen on fire. Despite appearing on the idiot box almost every day with the show Jamai Raja, it’s the 26-year-old’s Instagram that piques our interest better.

@atlantisthepalm @victoriassecret #beachday A photo posted by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on Jul 17, 2016 at 9:23am PDT

After all, it’s not without reason that the Delhi-girl beat the likes of Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt to be titled as Asia’s third sexiest woman, in a poll conducted by a British media outlet last year.

Wearing @shaahidamir #goldawards2016 A photo posted by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on Jun 10, 2016 at 12:36am PDT

Having started her career in 2010 with the show Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha, the television stunner has broken free from the clichéd bahuraani image and is giving major goals to young and ambitious women across the country.

I saved this for the last !!! @faisal_raza_khan♥️♥️ #wadda #1million♥️ and counting @tonykakkar sorry will be missing the FB live chat along.!! Have funnnn. A photo posted by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on Feb 6, 2017 at 3:37am PST

She isn’t the one to take any nonsense from her online trolls either. In response to the online backlash against her recent Instagram post, the outspoken beauty posted, “Oops! Here’s one more from the photoshoot!! Ready to slut-shame a girl again? Go aheadddddd.. I’ll post five more…Coz thats exactly I got this shoot done.!! (sic)”

She travels around the globe and the beaches bring out the best of her *wink*. All we hope is that she keeps jetting out on more such sojourns and inspires more television actresses with her boldness.

unseen A video posted by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on Dec 25, 2016 at 12:59am PST

Don’t judge me by the size of my heels please! I don’t wear them all day. A photo posted by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on Dec 28, 2016 at 6:40pm PST