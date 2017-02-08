Never had any reasons to follow Indian television? Well now you will, because TV hottie Nia Sharma has been setting the small screen on fire. Despite appearing on the idiot box almost every day with the show Jamai Raja, it’s the 26-year-old’s Instagram that piques our interest better.
After all, it’s not without reason that the Delhi-girl beat the likes of Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt to be titled as Asia’s third sexiest woman, in a poll conducted by a British media outlet last year.
Having started her career in 2010 with the show Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha, the television stunner has broken free from the clichéd bahuraani image and is giving major goals to young and ambitious women across the country.
She isn’t the one to take any nonsense from her online trolls either. In response to the online backlash against her recent Instagram post, the outspoken beauty posted, “Oops! Here’s one more from the photoshoot!! Ready to slut-shame a girl again? Go aheadddddd.. I’ll post five more…Coz thats exactly I got this shoot done.!! (sic)”
Oops! Here’s one more from the photoshoot!! Ready to slut-shame a girl again? Go aheadddddd.. I’ll post five more…Coz thats exactly I got this shoot done.!! And thats exactly how I’ll post pictures from the same! I appreciate everyone who took out time from their absolutely worthless lives to write filthy long comments on my previous video.! I got u job again! ✌️
She travels around the globe and the beaches bring out the best of her *wink*. All we hope is that she keeps jetting out on more such sojourns and inspires more television actresses with her boldness.