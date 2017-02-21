This video of the former Playboy Playmate of the Year, Sara Jean Underwood dancing topless, in Hawaii, broken the internet recently. But it is a mere trinket of the larger ornament that is her Instagram account.

Floaties on floaties BTS w/ @partylikejzl shoot A post shared by Sara Underwood (@saraunderwood) on Feb 16, 2017 at 4:49pm PST



The 32-year-old travels to exotic destinations around the world and has gathered a religious legion of seven million-plus fans on Instagram with her bikini-clad pictures.

Aloha tag someone who can help me dry off by @partylikejzl A post shared by Sara Underwood (@saraunderwood) on Feb 16, 2017 at 11:17am PST

Looking for new places to adventure, you guys have any suggestions? by @stevebitanga by @emilyhachebeauty A post shared by Sara Underwood (@saraunderwood) on Jan 19, 2017 at 5:20pm PST

The blonde stunner has turned heads in front of some breathtaking landscapes, posed nude in hot springs and flashed her assets in the sole company of nature.

Beginning another adventure with @stevebitanga and @adventuremandan today around Hawaii for the next week ! So excited to share all the photos and videos to come with you ! by @stevebitanga Hair by @emilyhachebeauty A post shared by Sara Underwood (@saraunderwood) on Jan 28, 2017 at 10:32am PST

Don’t need dis #olympicnationalforest #marymerefalls #washington #exploremore by @stevebitanga A post shared by Sara Underwood (@saraunderwood) on Jul 13, 2016 at 3:30pm PDT

And she’s not just about her striking looks, she’s got a sense of humour too. And you’d be surprised to know that she can even code apps!

Pardon muah by @stevebitanga A post shared by Sara Underwood (@saraunderwood) on Feb 12, 2017 at 1:30pm PST

Auditioning for Baywatch: Desert Edition by @stevebitanga A post shared by Sara Underwood (@saraunderwood) on Jan 8, 2017 at 6:44pm PST

Sara first broke on to the scene with the October 2005 issue of the Playboy magazine, as she was photographed covered only in body paint.

One of my favorite hikes, cause it requires a bikini the entire way by @stevebitanga A post shared by Sara Underwood (@saraunderwood) on Jan 7, 2017 at 10:29am PST

Business on top, party on the bottom by @stevebitanga #wildernessculture #neverstopexploring #getoutside #exploremore A post shared by Sara Underwood (@saraunderwood) on Oct 16, 2016 at 5:02pm PDT

She went on to become the Playmate of the Month when she next appeared in the magazine in July 2006 and then earned the Playmate of the Year title in 2007.

When your pants are soaked and you can’t get them back on, you make do (from my snapchat SJUnderwood) A post shared by Sara Underwood (@saraunderwood) on Sep 30, 2016 at 4:31pm PDT