This video of the former Playboy Playmate of the Year, Sara Jean Underwood dancing topless, in Hawaii, broken the internet recently. But it is a mere trinket of the larger ornament that is her Instagram account.
The 32-year-old travels to exotic destinations around the world and has gathered a religious legion of seven million-plus fans on Instagram with her bikini-clad pictures.
The blonde stunner has turned heads in front of some breathtaking landscapes, posed nude in hot springs and flashed her assets in the sole company of nature.
And she’s not just about her striking looks, she’s got a sense of humour too. And you’d be surprised to know that she can even code apps!
Sara first broke on to the scene with the October 2005 issue of the Playboy magazine, as she was photographed covered only in body paint.
She went on to become the Playmate of the Month when she next appeared in the magazine in July 2006 and then earned the Playmate of the Year title in 2007.