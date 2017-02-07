Kendall Jenner’s latest sojourn to India might be common knowledge for her young Snapchat-savvy fans and that Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput is also a part of the Mario Testino shoot that she is here for.

What an amazing experience it was to shoot with @mariotestino . Such an honour. !! #jaipur A photo posted by Sushant Singh Rajput (@sushantsinghrajput) on Feb 3, 2017 at 1:15am PST

📷|| Kendall insieme ad alcuni fan al The Gem Palace a Jaipur, India! (3/02) pic.twitter.com/Q0I5FvmWEY — Kendall Jenner ITA (@KendallJ_ITA) February 5, 2017

For the rest, we scroll down the young Kardashian-Jenner clan reality TV star’s Instagram as a treat for the senses.

there’s no crying in baseball A photo posted by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Feb 1, 2017 at 8:17am PST

What sets Kendall apart is her non-retouched demeanour as opposed to the rather umm..glammed-up members of her family. She doesn’t go public about her love (or sex) life neither has she drastically altered her appearance, something completely unheard of from her sisters.

i wish i could have been a part of this amazing history. beyond proud. A photo posted by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Jan 22, 2017 at 3:05am PST

Having already ditched her last name, she wants to build a reputation away from the Kardashian brand.

👼🏻 A photo posted by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Jan 22, 2017 at 10:49am PST

After working for numerous print ad campaign and photoshoots from a young age, she broke out in 2014 by walking the ramp for renowned designers at global fashion shows.

chaos A photo posted by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Jan 14, 2017 at 12:27pm PST

Things have only gone uphill for the quirky lass with cover shoots for international magazines like Vogue and LOVE.

during A photo posted by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Dec 1, 2016 at 8:59am PST

The 21-year-old has even sported the Victoria’s Secret angel wings for the 2016 edition of the annual lingerie fashion show.

😜 @490tx A photo posted by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Dec 30, 2016 at 11:33am PST

Kendall is known for her eccentric posts on social media and has gone on record to say that she likes to be topless. Her support for the #FreeTheNipple campaign thus comes with very little surprise.

zaza A photo posted by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Nov 5, 2016 at 8:45pm PDT

She sits inside the top 20 among the top earning models, according to Forbes Magazine and is one of the most followed celebrities on Instagram with almost 7.4 crore followers as of January 2017. So now you know which member of this wicked family you should actually be keeping a track of.

unpublished by @mertalas + @macpiggott A photo posted by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Aug 23, 2016 at 8:36am PDT