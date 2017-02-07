Kendall Jenner’s latest sojourn to India might be common knowledge for her young Snapchat-savvy fans and that Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput is also a part of the Mario Testino shoot that she is here for.
For the rest, we scroll down the young Kardashian-Jenner clan reality TV star’s Instagram as a treat for the senses.
What sets Kendall apart is her non-retouched demeanour as opposed to the rather umm..glammed-up members of her family. She doesn’t go public about her love (or sex) life neither has she drastically altered her appearance, something completely unheard of from her sisters.
Having already ditched her last name, she wants to build a reputation away from the Kardashian brand.
After working for numerous print ad campaign and photoshoots from a young age, she broke out in 2014 by walking the ramp for renowned designers at global fashion shows.
Things have only gone uphill for the quirky lass with cover shoots for international magazines like Vogue and LOVE.
The 21-year-old has even sported the Victoria’s Secret angel wings for the 2016 edition of the annual lingerie fashion show.
Kendall is known for her eccentric posts on social media and has gone on record to say that she likes to be topless. Her support for the #FreeTheNipple campaign thus comes with very little surprise.
She sits inside the top 20 among the top earning models, according to Forbes Magazine and is one of the most followed celebrities on Instagram with almost 7.4 crore followers as of January 2017. So now you know which member of this wicked family you should actually be keeping a track of.