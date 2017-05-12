Popular for her portrayal of Parvati on the mythological Indian television show Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, Sonarika Bhadoria is a scorcher off the small screen as well. Don’t believe us? Here’s solid proof!

Seas the day ! 🙇🏻‍♀️ #saltyairsandyhair ❣️ A post shared by Sonarika Bhadoria (@bsonarika) on Jan 5, 2017 at 12:59am PST

And soon, the actress will also be seen as the lead in Baahubali director SS Rajamouli’s upcoming TV venture. It is believed to be yet another mythological fiction-based script.

“What will it light up If the morning sun cannot Land upon your skin?” A post shared by Sonarika Bhadoria (@bsonarika) on May 25, 2016 at 1:00am PDT

Windblown 🌬 #deletedpost A post shared by Sonarika Bhadoria (@bsonarika) on May 26, 2016 at 2:01am PDT

The actress had ‘broken the internet’ with pictures in a sizzling hot red bikini last year. And after receiving flack from some detractors, she even gave it back to her bodyshamers in a brutal post.

More than you may know, you are completely perfect. I wish you saw that. #selflove A post shared by Sonarika Bhadoria (@bsonarika) on May 27, 2016 at 2:55am PDT

Having debuted on TV with the 2011 Life OK show Tum Dena Saath Mera, Sonarika has also appeared in movies like Saansein, Jadoogadu (Telugu) and Speedunnodu (Telugu). She will be seen making her Tamil debut later this year.

Bring me adventure and bring me the world, Bring me wanderlust and bring me longing fulfilled. Bring me understanding, and bring me some perfect view. Bring me the wandering, or i’ll bring it to you. #burntcrisp A post shared by Sonarika Bhadoria (@bsonarika) on May 22, 2016 at 6:47am PDT

She might be a mere actress who plays a goddess on TV for some, but the 23-year-old, with her hot Instagram, is an actual goddess for us!

You were once wild here..dont let em tame you! #just Happy sunday lovely people #huggles^_^ A post shared by Sonarika Bhadoria (@bsonarika) on Jun 28, 2014 at 11:14pm PDT