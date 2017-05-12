Popular for her portrayal of Parvati on the mythological Indian television show Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, Sonarika Bhadoria is a scorcher off the small screen as well. Don’t believe us? Here’s solid proof!
And soon, the actress will also be seen as the lead in Baahubali director SS Rajamouli’s upcoming TV venture. It is believed to be yet another mythological fiction-based script.
The actress had ‘broken the internet’ with pictures in a sizzling hot red bikini last year. And after receiving flack from some detractors, she even gave it back to her bodyshamers in a brutal post.
Having debuted on TV with the 2011 Life OK show Tum Dena Saath Mera, Sonarika has also appeared in movies like Saansein, Jadoogadu (Telugu) and Speedunnodu (Telugu). She will be seen making her Tamil debut later this year.
She might be a mere actress who plays a goddess on TV for some, but the 23-year-old, with her hot Instagram, is an actual goddess for us!
A little while, a little while, The weary task is put away, And I can sing and I can smile, Alike, while I have holiday. Why wilt thou go, my harassed heart, What thought, what scene invites thee now? What spot, or near or far, Has rest for thee, my weary brow? ~Emily Jane Brontë Oh! The pleasure of rereading your favourites! #idontbelonginthisera #justoneofthosedaysagain