Actress Rajshri Deshpande on how confidence is the key, how a polite refusal is not an invitation to try harder, and more.
- A simple and sincere compliment can go a long way.
- We all indulge in a little ‘me time’ every now and then. It doesn’t mean something’s wrong. If we seem relaxed and say nothing’s wrong, there probably isn’t.
- Stop being afraid of approaching women you’re interested in. After all, what do you have to lose? Take a risk, go for it!
- Menstrual cycles are the worst, but you must also know that not all women experience them in the same way. Be chill about it.
- Help out. Even if you don’t know how to cook or iron, it doesn’t matter. Offer your company, be around. It’s all about presence.
- We know when you stare, or are attempting to. You may think you have succeeded at ogling without us knowing, but you need to be superhuman to get away with that.
- Confidence is key. Effort too. Seriously, these qualities can take you far.
- Keep in mind that a polite refusal is not an invitation to try harder.