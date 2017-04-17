Actress Rajshri Deshpande on how confidence is the key, how a polite refusal is not an invitation to try harder, and more.

A simple and sincere compliment can go a long way.

We all indulge in a little ‘me time’ every now and then. It doesn’t mean something’s wrong. If we seem relaxed and say nothing’s wrong, there probably isn’t.

Stop being afraid of approaching women you’re interested in. After all, what do you have to lose? Take a risk, go for it!

Menstrual cycles are the worst, but you must also know that not all women experience them in the same way. Be chill about it.

Help out. Even if you don’t know how to cook or iron, it doesn’t matter. Offer your company, be around. It’s all about presence.

We know when you stare, or are attempting to. You may think you have succeeded at ogling without us knowing, but you need to be superhuman to get away with that.

Confidence is key. Effort too. Seriously, these qualities can take you far.

Keep in mind that a polite refusal is not an invitation to try harder.