Actress Rajshri Deshpande on how confidence is the key, how a polite refusal is not an invitation to try harder, and more. 

 

  • A simple and sincere compliment can go a long way.

 

  • We all indulge in a little ‘me time’ every now and then. It doesn’t mean something’s wrong. If we seem relaxed and say nothing’s wrong, there probably isn’t.

 

  • Stop being afraid of approaching women you’re interested in. After all, what do you have to lose? Take a risk, go for it!

 

  • Menstrual cycles are the worst, but you must also know that not all women experience them in the same way. Be chill about it.

 

  • Help out. Even if you don’t know how to cook or iron, it doesn’t matter. Offer your company, be around. It’s all about presence.

 

 

  • We know when you stare, or are attempting to. You may think you have succeeded at ogling without us knowing, but you need to be superhuman to get away with that.

 

  • Confidence is key. Effort too. Seriously, these qualities can take you far.

 

  • Keep in mind that a polite refusal is not an invitation to try harder.