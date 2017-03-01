She won our hearts back then and she’s doing it again now. Aankhen actress Ritu Shivpuri marked her return to the industry, after an elongated sabbatical, with the second season of Anil Kapoor’s TV series 24 last year. And don’t worry if you couldn’t get enough of the 42-year-old hottie on the small screen; her Instagram comes to your rescue.
Despite acting in various Bollywood and Kannada movies, Shivpuri is best remembered for Govinda’s Aankhen and the catchy Laal Dupattey Waali number. She graduated to supporting roles in films like Hadh Kar Di Aapne at the turn of the century, before she decided to take a break.
“My kids are seven. They are busy and so is my husband. I started acting at 17 and honestly, I miss it terribly. So, I decided to get back to work,” she said in an interview and we couldn’t be happier to get an eyeful of the stunner in her new avatar.
The now body ! Determined to get in the best shape I’ve ever been in #inspired #motivated #stayfit #staystrong #behappy
Ritu comes from a filmy family and is the daughter of renowned actors Sudha and Om Shivpuri. In her latest gig with 24, the actress was seen essaying the role of a forensic officer at the Anti Terrorist Unit (ATU), alongside Anil Kapoor. We wish she keeps visiting us this way more often.