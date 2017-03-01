She won our hearts back then and she’s doing it again now. Aankhen actress Ritu Shivpuri marked her return to the industry, after an elongated sabbatical, with the second season of Anil Kapoor’s TV series 24 last year. And don’t worry if you couldn’t get enough of the 42-year-old hottie on the small screen; her Instagram comes to your rescue.

On the days u have felt like a Bond girl 😜😜 ! #jamesbond007 #goa😍 A post shared by ritu Shivpuri (@riitushivpuri) on Oct 12, 2016 at 1:53am PDT

#moonlight #phootshoot #ashoksalian #photograph #love #shooting A post shared by ritu Shivpuri (@riitushivpuri) on Mar 3, 2016 at 6:20am PST

Despite acting in various Bollywood and Kannada movies, Shivpuri is best remembered for Govinda’s Aankhen and the catchy Laal Dupattey Waali number. She graduated to supporting roles in films like Hadh Kar Di Aapne at the turn of the century, before she decided to take a break.

#weekendvibes #inspired #gonnagetfit 🏃♀️🏃♀️🏃♀️🏃♀️🏃♀️🏃♀️ A post shared by ritu Shivpuri (@riitushivpuri) on Dec 16, 2016 at 9:38pm PST

A post shared by ritu Shivpuri (@riitushivpuri) on Dec 14, 2016 at 12:11am PST

“My kids are seven. They are busy and so is my husband. I started acting at 17 and honestly, I miss it terribly. So, I decided to get back to work,” she said in an interview and we couldn’t be happier to get an eyeful of the stunner in her new avatar.