If you haven’t followed the two-part Baahubali movie series yet, Tamannah’s sizzling Instagram should be motivation enough to catch up with the SS Rajamouli fiction saga this weekend.

At an inauguration in Hyderabad. #StyleFile #FashionDiaries A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) on Apr 20, 2017 at 8:25am PDT

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion has hit the theatres on Thursday and it is rumoured that Tamannah has a critical role in the climax of the movie.

Wearing the stunning @ramikadi for the #starscreenawards2016 Styled by @sanjanabatra Hair by @tinamukharjee Makeup @aparnah_mitter Styling assisted by @akanksha_kapur A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) on Dec 4, 2016 at 9:36am PST

Thanks for this amazing look @mehekshetty @billymanik81 @otb_makeup @themadhurinakhale @chingssecret #ranveerchingreturns #rohitshettyfilm http://bit.ly/2b2fjBX A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) on Aug 20, 2016 at 12:37am PDT

She’s the same girl who featured in the music video of Abhijeet Sawant’s ‘Lafzon Mei Keh Na Saku’ in her teens. She has gone on to star in various Tamil superhits in the years thereafter. Though her Bollywood career has not really taken off, Baahubali’s success should definitely help.

Another one of my fav looks from the @hellomagindia shoot @manishmalhotra05 @themadhurinakhale A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) on Oct 7, 2015 at 8:21am PDT

Here’s good luck to the gorgeous lady for her new release. We hope to see more of you in Bollywood too!

