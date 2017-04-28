If you haven’t followed the two-part Baahubali movie series yet, Tamannah’s sizzling Instagram should be motivation enough to catch up with the SS Rajamouli fiction saga this weekend.
Baahubali 2: The Conclusion has hit the theatres on Thursday and it is rumoured that Tamannah has a critical role in the climax of the movie.
She’s the same girl who featured in the music video of Abhijeet Sawant’s ‘Lafzon Mei Keh Na Saku’ in her teens. She has gone on to star in various Tamil superhits in the years thereafter. Though her Bollywood career has not really taken off, Baahubali’s success should definitely help.
Here’s good luck to the gorgeous lady for her new release. We hope to see more of you in Bollywood too!
Featured Image: Pinterest